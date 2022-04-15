ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s Gas Plans Are Sputtering Out

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

Rather than do the right thing to fix our self-inflicted energy crisis, the Biden administration continues to double-down on dumb.

Instead of ramping up production here in the U.S., Biden now wants to expand the use of E15 gasoline this summer.

"E15 is the ethanol count inside the gasoline" said Jay Young, CEO of King Operating, "It's an ethanol that goes into a gasoline that kind of waters it down, so it's cheaper than gasoline, but it does allow more air pollution."

Just like the release from the SPR, adding E15 is not expected to move the price needle, if at all. And once again, this was all brought on after Biden killed the oil and gas industry here in the U.S. on day 1.

"Biden talks about how we don't want oil and gas companies to drill, let's deny it and let's go green" Young told KTRH, "Now all of the sudden, they're saying we do need oil and gas, and to start and stop in the oil industry? It can't be done."

As a result, he says these record high gas prices won't be done for the next 3-5 years. And one little fact that the left leaves out when talking about going green? All of the green products they want so desperately, are made - from oil and gas and coal.

You can't make this up.

Photo: Getty Images

Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal judge voids national mask mandate for travelers

TAMPA — A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials, The Associated Press reported. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle also said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed...
TAMPA, FL
