Embracing my artsy side, I'm going to create a sunflower painting and put it up for auction for you to bid on, with all the money going to Ukrainian relief. I told you last week about Figge's Sunflowers for Ukraine event. While my painting experience is limited to the prophet Bob Ross's "happy little trees", an okay grade in art class (my teacher was a really salty lady), and wine painting classes (emphasis on wine), I still want to give this a go but I'm adding something to it.

VISUAL ART ・ 27 DAYS AGO