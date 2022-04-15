ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Watch Workers on a Midwest Skyscraper Get Attacked by a Falcon

By Doc Holliday
 1 day ago
Since I was born with a fear of heights, it's a terrifying thought to me to be working on a scaffolding against a high rise skyscraper. When you add a ticked-off falcon into the equation, it becomes even more fear-inducing as two workers on...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

What Is This New Attraction Coming To Illinois This Summer?

Illinois just keeps surprising residents with some awesome entertainment. Now, they're introducing Superkarts in the city of Chicago this Summer. I used to love Go-Karts when I was younger. Sometimes I would get really upset because I'd get the slowest kart and just be cruising along while all my friends were dashing past me at 10x the speed. So, maybe I have to redeem myself and take a ride on a Superkart in Chicago this Summer!
CHICAGO, IL
