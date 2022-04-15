WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-03-21 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Wallace WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. In Colorado, Cheyenne County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow with occasional moderate to heavy snow will continue with wind gusts to 40 mph that may result in areas of near blizzard conditions. Travelers should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS ・ 28 DAYS AGO