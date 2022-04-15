ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH. * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65. * WHERE...Northern Snowy...

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne The Red Flag Warning has expired RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042 081 AND 254 South winds have relaxed this evening. In addition, relative humidity is starting to recover so the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Outdoor burning is not advised on Monday. If dangerous fire weather conditions appear imminent, a Red Flag Warning will be issued. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical fire weather conditions possible Monday afternoon FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...During the afternoon hours on Monday March 28. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...Around 80. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Wallace WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. In Colorado, Cheyenne County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow with occasional moderate to heavy snow will continue with wind gusts to 40 mph that may result in areas of near blizzard conditions. Travelers should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility.
WY Cheyenne WY Zone Forecast

————— 882 FPUS55 KCYS 230829. Zone Forecast for Southeast Wyoming and Western Nebraska. .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph...
Winter weather shutting down some highways in southeast Montana, Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. - Extreme winter weather conditions are shutting down some sections of highways and interstates in southeast Montana and Wyoming. The following are the current road closures from the Montana Department of Transportation as of 4:00 pm Tuesday:. I-90 - Mile Marker 383. BIG TIMBER TO REED POINT. WB...
WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 762 FPUS55 KSLC 170344 AAA. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1)...
KULR8

Red Lodge Mountain receives 30 inches of snow, keeping crews busy

RED LODGE, Mont- Red Lodge Mountain saw 27 inches of snow fall overnight and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Spencer Weimar with Red Lodge Mountain said by the time lifts began spinning at 9:15, they had received another three inches. "The grooming crew was helping get lift...
