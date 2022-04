(StatePoint) An annual scholarship contest is once again helping creative teens pay their college expenses. Here’s what to know:. Duck brand’s 22nd Annual Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest awards nearly $25,000 in scholarships to the creators of the best Duck Tape prom attire. New and experienced crafters alike who are enrolled in high school or home school are invited to enter their beautiful and bold dress and tuxedo designs through June 8.

