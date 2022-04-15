ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Dietitians Say You Should Put These Fat-Blasting Ingredients On Your Plate Every Morning

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGBNA_0fA8glGw00
Shutterstock

You’ve probably heard the common saying, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day!” This is oftentimes true even if you’re trying to lose weight—in fact, when you incorporate the right ingredients, a healthy breakfast can be a key component in your weight loss journey.

We spoke to dietitian Caroline Susie RD, LN from The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics about the importance of a healthy breakfast and the best ingredients for weight loss. While Susie notes that nutrition is personalized, she’s found that patients who eat breakfast on a regular basis are able to stay fuller throughout the day, which can help lose weight and maintain weight loss. “Fueling properly throughout the day can prevent you from getting ‘hangry’ and overeating,” she explains.

Plus, when you eat filling, heart-healthy, and metabolism-boosting ingredients for breakfast, fueling your body and losing weight becomes more delicious than ever. Susie suggests two breakfast foods you can eat every morning to lose weight: eggs and oatmeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wi3Bt_0fA8glGw00

Eggs

Susie says eggs are one of the best breakfast foods to aid weight loss as they keep you fuller longer. "Eggs are full of key vitamins and minerals but are also high in protein which we know can help with satiety," she explains.

This high-protein breakfast staple can easily be incorporated into a number of meals. Whether you like them poached, hard-boiled, scrambled, or fried, the possibilities are endless! "They are so versatile and can be a great vehicle for an extra veggie serving. Heat up and throw in last night's leftover veggies into your scrambled eggs," Susie suggests.

Susie offers another piece of advice, too: "Don't toss that yolk!" Noted!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqrGA_0fA8glGw00

Oatmeal

If you want to stay fuller longer, get a solid serving of B vitamins and fiber, keep your heart healthy, and promote weight loss, few breakfast foods are better than good old oatmeal. This versatile pantry staple isn't only a delicious vehicle for so many different flavors, from sweet to savory, but it's also incredibly healthy, especially if you're trying to lose weight.

"Oats are full of B vitamins and fiber. Fiber contributes to satiety, but bonus, the fiber in oats also contributes to heart health," Susie explains. That means while the oats are working to keep you full, prevent overeating, and energize your body so it can burn more fat, they're also keeping your heart in great shape!

Susie's advice for a delicious, nutritious breakfast with oatmeal? Add peanut butter! "I like stirring in 1 tablespoon of peanut butter (healthy fat) into my oatmeal to keep me full and energized till lunch," she says. Yum!

The bottom line

While you may feel inclined to skip out on breakfast in order to lose weight, starting your day with a healthy, filling meal can be a great way to stay energized, boost your metabolism, and prevent overeating. All of this will bring you closer to your weight loss goals. "When you don't feel deprived or starving, you tend to be in more control of food choices and portion sizes," Susie says.

So, next time you wake up unsure of what to eat for breakfast, take Susie's advice and opt for a delicious bowl of oatmeal, a plate of eggs, or both!

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Type Of Yogurt You Should Never Be Eating For Weight Loss—It’s So High In Sugar!

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and a filling snack or lunch option to help increase satiety and promote healthy and sustainable weight loss. However, not all yogurt is created equal, and while Greek yogurt is perhaps the best option for optimizing your diet and fueling your muscles, there are other yogurt options that are significantly less beneficial to your overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Vitamins#Dietitians
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy