Dietitians Say You Should Put These Fat-Blasting Ingredients On Your Plate Every Morning

You’ve probably heard the common saying, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day!” This is oftentimes true even if you’re trying to lose weight—in fact, when you incorporate the right ingredients, a healthy breakfast can be a key component in your weight loss journey.

We spoke to dietitian Caroline Susie RD, LN from The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics about the importance of a healthy breakfast and the best ingredients for weight loss. While Susie notes that nutrition is personalized, she’s found that patients who eat breakfast on a regular basis are able to stay fuller throughout the day, which can help lose weight and maintain weight loss. “Fueling properly throughout the day can prevent you from getting ‘hangry’ and overeating,” she explains.

Plus, when you eat filling, heart-healthy, and metabolism-boosting ingredients for breakfast, fueling your body and losing weight becomes more delicious than ever. Susie suggests two breakfast foods you can eat every morning to lose weight: eggs and oatmeal.

Eggs

Susie says eggs are one of the best breakfast foods to aid weight loss as they keep you fuller longer. "Eggs are full of key vitamins and minerals but are also high in protein which we know can help with satiety," she explains.

This high-protein breakfast staple can easily be incorporated into a number of meals. Whether you like them poached, hard-boiled, scrambled, or fried, the possibilities are endless! "They are so versatile and can be a great vehicle for an extra veggie serving. Heat up and throw in last night's leftover veggies into your scrambled eggs," Susie suggests.

Susie offers another piece of advice, too: "Don't toss that yolk!" Noted!

Oatmeal

If you want to stay fuller longer, get a solid serving of B vitamins and fiber, keep your heart healthy, and promote weight loss, few breakfast foods are better than good old oatmeal. This versatile pantry staple isn't only a delicious vehicle for so many different flavors, from sweet to savory, but it's also incredibly healthy, especially if you're trying to lose weight.

"Oats are full of B vitamins and fiber. Fiber contributes to satiety, but bonus, the fiber in oats also contributes to heart health," Susie explains. That means while the oats are working to keep you full, prevent overeating, and energize your body so it can burn more fat, they're also keeping your heart in great shape!

Susie's advice for a delicious, nutritious breakfast with oatmeal? Add peanut butter! "I like stirring in 1 tablespoon of peanut butter (healthy fat) into my oatmeal to keep me full and energized till lunch," she says. Yum!

The bottom line

While you may feel inclined to skip out on breakfast in order to lose weight, starting your day with a healthy, filling meal can be a great way to stay energized, boost your metabolism, and prevent overeating. All of this will bring you closer to your weight loss goals. "When you don't feel deprived or starving, you tend to be in more control of food choices and portion sizes," Susie says.

So, next time you wake up unsure of what to eat for breakfast, take Susie's advice and opt for a delicious bowl of oatmeal, a plate of eggs, or both!