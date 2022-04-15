ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Band Journey to Perform at United Supermarkets Arena

By Rob Snyder
102.5 KISS FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Another A-list act is coming to the United Supermarkets Arena. Journey will perform in Lubbock, Texas at the USA on Saturday, July 30th, 2022. Journey has sold more than 100 million albums globally since their formation in 1973 and two of their songs, "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop...

1025kiss.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

