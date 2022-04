It’s been a long time coming, but Britain’s Got Talent is finally back for the fifteenth series!. Ant and Dec are back to host, as are Simon, Amanda, Alesha and David. We kick off with the auditions, whether the acts all perform to try and get the crucial yesses from the judges. Don’t forget that if the judges don’t like the act, they can hit their buzzer, and if every judge hits their buzzer then their performance is over. The golden buzzer is also back, and each judge (and the hosts) can use this once per series to send an act straight to the semis.

