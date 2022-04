How is fabric made? – Saskia, age 5, Sydney Hi Saskia, that’s a great question! From clothes to curtains, towels and sheets, fabrics are everywhere in our daily lives. You might also hear people call them “textiles”. People have been making fabric, or textiles, for a very long time. In fact, they’ve been doing it for almost 35,000 years! Let’s first think about what a fabric is. The dictionary says fabric is a cloth made by knitting or weaving together fibres. What is a fibre? A fibre is like a strand of hair. It’s very long and thin. Fibres can come from nature. Some...

