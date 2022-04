The board of directors of The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans, a merit-based graduate school program for immigrants and children of immigrants, announced the program’s 2022 fellows, including 11 with Harvard connections. Chosen from a pool of over 1,800 applicants, the 30 fellows will each receive up to $90,000 in funding to support their graduate studies.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO