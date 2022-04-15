Girard man dies after being shot on Prague Ct. in Augusta Thursday night
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person has died after a Thursday night shooting.
It happened just before 11 pm Thursday on the 2300 block of Prague Court in Augusta, near Gordon Highway.
Police say the victim, identified as 24-year-old, Brandon Peebles of Girard, Ga., was shot at least once in the chest.
No suspects have been named at this time.
