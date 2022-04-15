ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Girard man dies after being shot on Prague Ct. in Augusta Thursday night

By D.V. Wise
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person has died after a Thursday night shooting.

It happened just before 11 pm Thursday on the 2300 block of Prague Court in Augusta, near Gordon Highway.

Police say the victim, identified as 24-year-old, Brandon Peebles of Girard, Ga., was shot at least once in the chest.

No suspects have been named at this time.

This is a developing story.

WJBF

Two Injured after early morning shooting on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) –  The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says two people are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 2:50 am, they responded to the call about shots fired and a victim down. When they got on scene, they found one black male victim with a gunshot wound to the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Aggravated Assault suspect wanted after woman shot on Broad Street

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. Police say 27-year-old Desmond Shiquan Swearinger allegedly shot a woman in front of the Riverfront Pub located on the 500 block of Broad Street. The incident happened April 7th, shortly after midnight. Witnesses told police the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
City
Girard, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Homicide investigation after Augusta man found dead in driveway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an overnight homicide. Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, says 25 year old Alan Newsome was found dead in a driveway on the 2900 block of Ulm Road. Newsome was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m., Friday. The investigation is still ongoing. No other details have been […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta man arrested and charged for rape and incest found guilty

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — The Augusta man arrested and charged with rape and incest has been found guilty. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, Nicholas Alexander Mims was found guilty of Rape and Incest by a Richmond County jury in the matter of State of Georgia v. Nicholas Mims. D.A. Williams says that this […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“Do they understand what they have done to us” LOE Gang Members indicted for the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” also known as “LOE” have been indicted by the Grand Jury for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against five members. Arbrie was gunned down during a drive-by shooting back […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in deadly Hamilton Road shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
13WMAZ

Man dies after shooting on Maynard Circle in east Macon

One man is dead after a shooting in east Macon. According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800-block of Maynard Circle. He identified the victim as 28-year-old Quenton Woodson. Deputies are investigating what led up to the shooting. More information will be...
MACON, GA
WJBF

Augusta man wanted after a shooting incident on Buckden Court

UPDATE 2:35 P.M. — According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Sebastian Lloyd has been located and arrested. ———————————————– RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted in reference to a shooting incident that happened on Sunday, March 20th. The incident happened on the 3400 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Sheriff: 2 wounded, suspect dead, in shooting at SC plant

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded two employees at an industrial plant in South Carolina before taking his own life. Anderson County authorities say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson. Two people were wounded, one critically, and taken to a hospital. Sheriff Chad […]
ANDERSON, SC
The Independent

Two people caught on video going through pockets of man who was dying after being shot

Two people have been caught on security footage going through the pockets of a dying man who had just been shot on the streets of Philadelphia. The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest after getting into a fight with another man in Hunting Park, a neighbourhood in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. A third man pulled out a gun from the waistband of his pants during the fight and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press briefing, Fox 29 reported. As the victim lay dying on the pavement, the two men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

