ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, April 15, 2022

By Maryland Department of Natural Resources
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01f6Bn_0fA8WAWF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AratY_0fA8WAWF00
This little guy was lucky enough to get out fishing with his dad Credit: Vince Gray

Maryland appears to be taking a big leap into spring weather this weekend, so be sure to find yourself outdoors fishing with family and friends. Trout fishing is on the top of the list for many freshwater anglers, especially our youngsters.

Be sure to check the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website for the Chesapeake Bay striped bass regulations for 2022 .

Forecast Summary: April 13 – April 19:

The spring weather will continue to warm Maryland Bay waters for gamefish, including shad and herring which are spawning or preparing to spawn in the next couple of weeks. Chesapeake Bay surface water temperatures have risen several degrees to the low to middle 50s. Smaller streams and downwind areas on a sunny day will warm faster and can hold water temperatures in the mid to upper 50s . Such areas where there is also low salinity will be prime to look for shad and herring on their spawning runs.

Expect average flows for most Maryland rivers and streams this week. Expect average water clarity in the Bay, with some reduced water clarity from algal blooms in the Bush, Gunpowder, and Back rivers, and the Potomac River from the St. Mary’s River up to the Wicomico River. To see the latest water clarity conditions, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps .

There will be above average tidal currents Wednesday as a result of the upcoming full moon on April 16-17.

As always, the best fishing areas could be further refined by intersecting them with underwater points, hard bottom, drop-offs, and large schools of baitfish.

For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area of the Bay, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast .

Upper Chesapeake Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353YCr_0fA8WAWF00
Credit: Eric Packard

Anglers fishing in the lower Susquehanna River is experiencing cloudy water conditions and above-average flows from the Conowingo Dam. Water clarity will steadily improve later this week, and warm air temperatures will help raise water temperatures. White perch are held in the river and are being caught by casting small jigs and shad darts tipped with grass shrimp or a piece of bloodworm. Bottom rigs baited with grass shrimp or pieces of bloodworm are also very effective.

Anglers are reminded that the Susquehanna River, Flats, and all areas of the upper Bay are closed to catch-and-release fishing for striped bass. If you are fishing and happen to inadvertently catch striped bass, release it in the water immediately, do not bring it on board for pictures. If you are fishing for blue catfish, you are urged to use circle hooks, which will make your life easier when unhooking the fish.

Blue catfish are a big draw for those who like to see a large bend in their fishing rod and some tasty filets on the dinner table. The Susquehanna and nearby waters of the upper Bay are full of them and they are actively taking a variety of bait. Everything from traditional cut baits of gizzard shad, menhaden, and white perch work well, along with clam snouts, chicken liver or breast meat, and prepared scented baits.

Hickory shad are steadily moving into the lower Susquehanna and a few are being caught in the river near the dam and Octoraro Creek. Brightly colored shad darts in pink, yellow, chartreuse, white, and gold are a basic selection of colors; small gold and silver spoons are often used in a tandem rig.

The white perch in the region’s tidal rivers have moved down to the middle sections of the rivers, and are steadily moving to their late spring and summer habitats. Fishing with a bottom rig baited with pieces of bloodworm is a good way to target them in more open waters. A mix of channel catfish and blue catfish can be found in all of the region’s tidal rivers.

Middle Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbBGb_0fA8WAWF00
Blue catfish Credit: Keith Lockwood

The spawning populations of striped bass are holding in the Choptank River waiting for water temperatures to rise a little more to their liking. There has been a small amount of spawning and with air temperatures predicted to be as high as 80 degrees this week, the spawn will surely kick into high gear. During this time the Choptank River is closed as is the Bay to all catch-and-release fishing for striped bass. Pre-spawn striped bass will be passing through the middle Bay the next couple of weeks as they head up to the Susquehanna Flats and River to spawn. That is typically one of the latest areas where striped bass will spawn due to cold water coming down the river from the Conowingo Dam.

White perch are now being found in the middle to lower sections of the region’s tidal rivers. Anglers are catching them on small jigs and shad darts that often are tipped with grass shrimp or pieces of bloodworm. White perch usually reach their summer habitat preferences by the end of April.

Fishing for blue catfish and channel catfish is a big draw for anglers looking for some fishing action during the striped bass closure. Channel catfish can be found in every tidal river within the middle Bay. The Choptank River holds the greatest number of blue catfish, but they are showing up in the other tidal rivers within the region with increasing regularity. The Dover Bridge area right now offers some of the best blue catfish fishing. Fresh cut baits, chicken liver, or chicken breast make good baits on a circle hook and fish finder rig. The Santee Cooper rig is perhaps one of the best rigs when fishing with fresh-cut bait; the 2-inch float helps keep the bait dancing off the bottom. A 7/0 circle hook that is snelled makes a good rig with a 3-ounce inline sinker.

Hickory shad are starting to be caught and released in the Choptank River in the area of Greensboro up to Red Bridges. The predicted warmer weather this week may spur the spawning run to kick into a higher gear. Casting small colorful shad darts and small gold or silver spoons are typical offerings. It pays to have a variety of shad darts in your tackle box since color preferences can change due to sunlight and water clarity conditions.

Lower Bay

This interesting picture shows what blue catfish are capable of when they’re feeding. Three full-size white perch were removed from this Nanticoke River blue catfish. Credit: Stephen Badger

There is a variety of fun fishing opportunities in the lower Bay tidal rivers – white perch and blue catfish can be found in the middle sections of the tidal rivers, and hickory shad and American shad are now being found across the District of Columbia line on the Potomac River.

White perch are steadily moving downriver from their spawning areas and will eventually move into their typical late spring and summer habitat in the lower sections of the tidal rivers and creeks. Anglers are having good success by fishing bottom rigs baited with grass shrimp or pieces of bloodworm in the deeper waters. Slowly working small jigs on dropper rigs or in tandem are another viable way to fish for white perch at this time in the deeper waters.

Large numbers of blue catfish can be found in the middle section of the Potomac River in the Wilson Bridge south and in the Patuxent River from Jug Bay to Benedict. The Sharpstown area of the Nanticoke River has a large population of blue catfish and is a great place for Eastern Shore anglers. Fresh cut baits of gizzard shad, menhaden or white perch are excellent choices. but some anglers are having good luck with chicken breast and liver.

Fishing for northern snakeheads is quickly improving with warmer water temperatures brought on by sunny and warm days. The tidal creeks and rivers in lower Dorchester County are ground zero for snakehead anglers on the Eastern Shore. Snakeheads can also be found in the Wicomico River. The creeks that feed into the tidal Potomac contain large numbers of snakeheads, and nighttime bowfishing gets better each week. Casting paddle tails for fishing a large minnow under a float are both excellent ways to fish for snakeheads.

American shad and hickory shad have arrived at the Chain Bridge and Fletchers Landing area of the tidal Potomac and anglers are enjoying some exciting catch-and-release fishing. It is a great place to fish from shore or launch a kayak or canoe, and rowboats can be rented at Fletchers Landing. Casting shad darts of various colors or small gold spoons in tandem is a popular offering. Some of the more popular shad dart colors include white and red, yellow, gold, pink, and chartreuse. The Patuxent River also has a run of hickory shad and they are generally found above and below the Route 4 crossing, also known as Wayson’s Corner.

Freshwater Fishing

Braden Minehan received a trophy for catching the largest fish at a fishing event put on by the Frederick County Parks and Recreation at Culler Lake in Frederick with this fine looking largemouth bass Credit: Michael Minehan

Trout anglers continue to enjoy excellent fishing in many of the trout management areas this week. Not every trout water can be stocked every week but if one pays attention to the DNR trout stocking website or receives our stocking notices by email, good trout fishing is not far away. Water flows have been good in the rivers and creeks that are being stocked, and the ponds that are being stocked still retain cool enough water for trout to survive.

Milder weather means it is time for fishing rodeos and community fishing events. These events are a great way to introduce children to fishing and the fun element of competition. They are held throughout Maryland by community-based organizations at local public ponds. They offer a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy fun together in a safe environment and there are usually plenty of prizes. Check the DNR website for fishing rodeos in your region .

Deep Creek Lake is coming into its own as milder weather makes it more comfortable to go out fishing on the reservoir. Fishing for smallmouth bass and walleye is very good along deep grass lines, and rocky points are an excellent place to fish for smallmouth. Largemouth bass can be found in the shallower areas of the reservoir, while northern pike is holding at the mouths of the major coves in the upper part of the reservoir.

The upper Potomac River is looking good for fishing this weekend; right now the waters are a bit stained and still high from recent rains, but they should clear up by the end of the week. Fishing for smallmouth bass is good for those casting tubes, soft plastic jigs, small crankbaits, and swimbaits.

Largemouth bass are in a pre-spawn mode of behavior and are very active as they feed aggressively. In some of the warmer areas of Maryland, male largemouth bass is moving into the shallower waters to prepare spawning beds. The larger females can often be found in nearby deeper waters. Spinnerbaits, vibrating jigs, paddle tails, stick worms, and lipless crankbaits can be good choices for lures. Soft plastic creature baits can be a good choice near the spawning areas.

Fishing for chain pickerel continues to be good in tidal waters and ponds and reservoirs across Maryland. Crappie fishing is also good as the crappie school up near structures – fallen treetops, marina docks, sunken wood, and bridge piers are all good places to look for them. Fishing small minnows or marabou jigs under a slip bobber is a good way to target them.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2TkE_0fA8WAWF00
Eric Packard caught this fine looking black drum at Assateague beach. Credit: Eric Packard

Anglers who enjoy surf fishing are catching medium-sized black drums along the beaches, and some have even reported catching and releasing large red drums. Clearnose skates are commonly a big part of the mix also. Clams and sand fleas have been popular baits.

At the Ocean City Inlet and Route 50 Bridge area, tautog is being caught; a fair percentage fail to meet the 16-inch minimum but most anglers are able to catch a few legal-sized fish to take home. Sand fleas are one of the most popular baits but pieces of green crab are working well also.

Flounder are becoming a more common catch for those who are targeting them in and around the inlet and the channels leading from the inlet. White Gulp baits on a bottom rig or on a jig head are popular, but the traditional squid and minnow rig is always tried and true for back bay flounder.

Striped bass is providing some fun catch-and-release action at the inlet and Route 50 Bridge area, as well as the Route 90 Bridge. Casting soft plastic jigs and paddle tails and working them close to the bottom is working well.

Offshore at the wreck and reef sites, large tautog is being caught by anglers on charter and party boats.

There are some updates on regulations for coastal and offshore species as we approach the summer fishing season in the Ocean City area. Black sea bass season will be open from May 15 through December 11, and anglers will be able to keep up to 15 black sea bass per person per day with a minimum size of 13 inches. Anglers should also keep checking the DNR public notices web page for summer flounder regulations, which will be announced soon.

Finally, offshore anglers should check the NOAA website for recently announced federal regulations on dolphins and wahoo. In a nutshell, there will be changes to catch levels, sector allocations, accountability, and management measures for Atlantic Ocean dolphins and wahoo fisheries for waters beyond 3 miles offshore. If you have questions, please contact NOAA at 727-824-5305 or email nikhil.mehta@noaa.gov .

“Freud defined normality as the ability to love and work. Well, I love fishing and work very hard at it. It is comforting to know that this is normal. “ – William G. Tapply

Maryland Fishing Report is written and compiled by Keith Lockwood, fisheries biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources .

Click Before You Cast is written by Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment Director Tom Parham.

The post Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, April 15, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Courier

Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe has been good. With the fronts coming through the fish will all but stop, then it picked up again after the disturbance. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running 57.5 degrees according to the SJRA. The water at this time is clear in the main lake and the level is 200.91 feet. The City of Houston Diversion (COH) is 0 CFS, the Ground Reduction Plan(GRP) is 14.42 CFS and 0 CFS is being released from the Lake according to the San Jacinto River Authority. The black bass fishing is...
CONROE, TX
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Department of the Environment issues statement after solid material seen floating in Back River [VIDEO]

ESSEX, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a statement indicating that it has has begun to take steps toward improving operations at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant after solid materials were spotted floating in the waters of the Back River this week. The Back River Restoration Committee, based in Essex, says it is currently not safe to … Continue reading "Maryland Department of the Environment issues statement after solid material seen floating in Back River [VIDEO]" The post Maryland Department of the Environment issues statement after solid material seen floating in Back River [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ever Forward freed, towed to Annapolis after it was stuck for weeks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Ever Forward cargo ship was on the move again after being stuck in the Chesapeake Bay for more than five weeks. The U.S. Coast Guard told 11 News the ship was moving Sunday morning after it was stuck in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast of Gibson Island since March 13.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Fleet Week And Air Show Returns This Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The massively popular Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show is returning to Baltimore after two years out of commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizer Kathy Hornig confirmed the return of the event with Marty Bass in a “Where’s Marty?” segment, in which Marty spoke with Sail Baltimore about events the organization has planned. The free event drew thousands to the Inner Harbor with a variety of military aircraft in the skies while the water hosts a variety of vessels, including visiting Navy ships. The event will happen from September 7 to 13. Fleet Week drew around 400,000 people to Baltimore the last time it was held in 2019, Hornig said. “We’re gonna have a great time at the Inner Harbor, in addition to the ship visits and the flyover, we’re gonna have a party that showcases local bands, local food and beverage,” she said. “We’re really looking to showcase the best of Baltimore.” More details about Fleet Week are forthcoming, Hornig said.
Bladen Journal

April schedule released for Pechmann Fishing Education Center

FAYETTEVILLE – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its April schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes, as well as options for the family during spring break and beyond. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freud
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland lawmakers pass sweeping climate legislation, wave of environmental bills

After two years of frustration, Maryland environmental advocates have much to celebrate after the conclusion earlier this week of what one called a “landmark” General Assembly session in Annapolis. Over the course of 90 days, lawmakers enacted sweeping climate change legislation that committed Maryland to the most ambitious greenhouse gas reductions of any state in […] The post Maryland lawmakers pass sweeping climate legislation, wave of environmental bills appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New SECU ATM Available in Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 14, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, General Services Division, announces that a new State Employees Credit Union of Maryland (SECU) ATM will be available in Prince Frederick beginning Saturday, April 16. The ATM is located at the Courthouse Annex building, located at 176 Main St. in Prince Frederick, across […] The post New SECU ATM Available in Prince Frederick appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Scientists flood woodland to research ‘ghost forests’

In low-lying spots bordering the Chesapeake Bay, it’s easy to spot the dead trees, leafless and shorn of limbs. These “ghost forests,” their gray trunks pointing skyward from a marsh or open water, bear mute witness to the creeping inundation of coastal land as the sea level rises. The switch from lush green forest to […] The post Scientists flood woodland to research ‘ghost forests’ appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WILDLIFE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Parks & Recreation Invites Citizens to Breezy Point Blast-Off Event

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 13, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites the public to celebrate the opening of Breezy Point Beach & Campground for the 2022 season at the annual Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event. The all-ages event will be held Saturday, May 21 from 5-9 p.m. Admission will be free and […] The post Calvert Parks & Recreation Invites Citizens to Breezy Point Blast-Off Event appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Fishing Boats#Trout Fishing#Fishing Line#Maryland Fishing Report#Forecast Summary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Shift To A Fully Remote Workforce Is Fueling Growth In These Maryland Cities

Working from home was possible decades ago, but it is only after the pandemic of the Covid 19 that the remote workforce has skyrocketed. Indeed, as millions of people were either forced out of jobs or had to switch to working from home, the very idea of remote work has been highly popularized. What is […] The post The Shift To A Fully Remote Workforce Is Fueling Growth In These Maryland Cities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Postal Service Releases Flags on Barns Stamps

HALIFAX, PA — The Postal Service issued four new Presorted Standard stamps featuring patriotic rural scenes. These Flags on Barns stamps are intended for business mail and are sold in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 and 10,000. The flag is a symbol of endurance and hope, and barns reflect the farming culture that allowed the country […] The post Postal Service Releases Flags on Barns Stamps appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
INDUSTRY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for Apirl9-15, 2022

Calvert County: Road Paving to Begin in Solomons on April 25: The Department of Public Works advises that road paving will begin in Solomons on or about Monday, April 25. Paving will begin at the causeway and extend to the roundabout at the end of Charles Street. Work will continue, weather permitting until paving and […] The post SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for Apirl9-15, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 14, 2022 – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners […] The post Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

UM Charles Regional Launches Regional Baby Closet

LA PLATA, Md. –To help mothers and their babies get off to a good start, the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center recently launched a regional Baby Closet to assist families with diapers, wipes, and more. Located in the Irene Davis Building at 6 Garrett Avenue in La Plata, the closet is a partnership […] The post UM Charles Regional Launches Regional Baby Closet appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blaisdell Wins 800m as Seahawks Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Competes at Blue & Gold Classic

BALTIMORE, Md. – Sophomore Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) captured top honors in the 800m as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team took part at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on Friday. St. Mary’s College recorded six personal records, including one school mark. How It Happened Senior Alana […] The post Blaisdell Wins 800m as Seahawks Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Competes at Blue & Gold Classic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan Announces Nearly $10 Million For Community Safety Works Awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the new Community Safety Works program to more than 300 business districts and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, advancing a key plank of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Community Safety Works […] The post Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan Announces Nearly $10 Million For Community Safety Works Awards appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy