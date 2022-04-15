ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland General Assembly closes 2022 session with sweeping legislation

By Logan Hill, Capital News Service
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zqcG_0fA8W8q200

ANNAPOLIS— The 2022 Maryland General Assembly wrapped up late Monday with lawmakers pushing a handful of bills across the finish line just before the deadline at midnight Tuesday, although most of the major legislation had already passed in time for an override of a potential veto.

The new laws, many of which passed over Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s objections, included landmark efforts to slow climate change, a referendum on making marijuana legal, and an effort to expand access to abortion services.

Senate President Bill Ferguson watches confetti rain around him as the Maryland General Assembly legislative session ends as the clock strikes midnight on Monday, April 11, 2022 Credit: Joe Ryan / Capital News Service

ABORTION RIGHTS EXPANSION

Nurse practitioners, midwives, and other nonphysician medical professionals will be able to perform abortions in Maryland after the Democrats overrode Hogan’s veto to pass the Abortion Care Access Act.

The bill includes $3.5 million a year to train medical professionals in safely performing abortions. The measure will also require most health insurance plans to cover abortions at no cost to patients. The law takes effect July 1. Insurance provisions will apply to all policies, contracts, and health benefit plans issued, delivered, or renewed in Maryland on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXnuT_0fA8W8q200
Rebecca Coppola and husband John Becher, with their daughters Sage Coppola Becher and Clio Coppola Becher outside their Baltimore row house. Coppola said because they didn’t have paid family leave, she needed to cobble together disability pay, paid sick leave and paid days off to supplement the 12 weeks she cared for her first newborn in 2020 Credit: Joe Ryan / Capital News Service

Another bill vetoed by Hogan and subsequently overridden, the Time to Care Act of 2022, establishes the Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program for Maryland workers who need to leave work temporarily for specific reasons.

For example, the insurance program will offer workers up to 12 weeks of paid time off to welcome newborn babies, take care of sick or ailing relatives, recover from personal medical care or prepare for military deployment.

The program will be funded by a payroll contribution – split equally between workers and employers – for companies with more than 15 employees. The legislation did not specify how much workers and businesses would contribute to fund the program.

Weekly benefits for workers claiming leave from the fund will be based on prior earnings and will be capped at $1,000 per week, although that figure will be adjusted in the future based on inflation.

The program is set to begin distributing benefits as early as 2025.

CLIMATE CHANGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7dPO_0fA8W8q200
Credit: Joe Ryan / Capital News Service

Lawmakers also passed a sweeping bill to curb the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 establishes a net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2045. It also requires existing large buildings to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2040.

The bill is also taking aim at emissions from vehicles. The new law “establishes the intent of the General Assembly, to have all passenger cars in the state’s vehicle fleet be zero emissions by 2031 and other light-duty vehicles in the state fleet be emission-free by 2036.

RETIREMENT TAX

Taking effect July 1, the new law creates a tax credit for most retired Marylanders. The credit will be worth up to $1,000 for an individual and $1,750 for a married couple.  The tax cut was one of Hogan’s early goals when the session began.

To qualify, residents must be at least 65 and their federal adjusted gross income may not exceed $100,000 as an individual or $150,000 as a married couple. In some cases, retirees may pay no state income tax.

WORK OPPORTUNITY TAX CREDIT

The Work Opportunity Tax Credit is another Hogan initiative that passed the General Assembly.  It was created to provide incentives to employers and businesses that hire and retain workers from underserved communities with longstanding obstacles to entering the workforce, according to a press release from Hogan’s office.

Targeted groups for the credit include individuals who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, veterans, residents of empowerment zones or rural renewal counties, formerly incarcerated individuals, and those who have been convicted of a felony. Also included are individuals experiencing long-term unemployment, supplemental Social Security income recipients, individuals who receive SNAP benefits, and those with mental or physical disabilities.

It is scheduled to take effect July 1 and will apply to each tax year from 2022 to 2028.

FAMILY BUDGET BOOSTERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOWD1_0fA8W8q200
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, flanked on his left by House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, and on his right by Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, signs into law a bill giving tax credits to single retirees earning $100,000 or less and retired couples earning $150,000 or less. Credit: E. A. Breeden / Capital News Service

Another Hogan-led tax break, this handful of bills creates sales tax exemptions for products for child care needs.

Diapers, car seats, and baby bottles, as well as critical health products such as those for dental hygiene, diabetic care, and medical use, are included in the exemption.

“Struggling Marylanders need a break,” House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, said. “This package will deliver a critical boost to family budgets and will help put more Marylanders back to work.”

SPORTS

The legislature authorized up to $400 million for improvements to rapid transit and other facilities around sports venues, such as FedEx Field where the Washington Commanders NFL team plays, in bonds for Prince George’s County. The bill takes effect on June 1, 2022.

RAPID TRANSIT

A bill approved unanimously in the Senate will improve control over bus and rail transit services.

The Greater Baltimore Transit Governance and Funding Commission will be created to study and make recommendations related to funding, control, and performance of mass transit in the greater Baltimore region.

The bill takes effect June 1 and a final report by the commission is due Dec. 1, 2023. The bill is scheduled to terminate on Dec. 31, 2023.

JUVENILE JUSTICE

Lawmakers also took aim at reforming juvenile justice with numerous bills. Despite Hogan’s objections, Democrats passed new requirements that police must contact parents and provide an attorney before interrogating juveniles.

Additionally, they passed new regulations effective June 1 that will limit the circumstances under which a child younger than age 13 is subject to the jurisdiction of the juvenile court. Legislators set limits on probation terms imposed by juvenile courts and the use of detention and out-of-home placements. The bill creates a permanent commission on juvenile justice reform and best practices, while also establishing numerous reporting requirements.

Children as young as 10, however, could still be charged with extremely serious offenses, like murder.

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION

Medical marijuana is already legal in Maryland. In this session, lawmakers gave voters the power to decide whether cannabis should be legalized for recreational use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLM2J_0fA8W8q200
Del. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore, spearheaded passage in the House of Delegates of a November voter referendum on legalizing recreational use of marijuana. Credit: E. A. Breeden

Maryland residents go to the polls in November on a referendum for a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana for personal use. Another bill authorizes the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission to study and report on long-term use effects annually. If the referendum to legalize marijuana is approved, it would trigger other legislation that allows those previously convicted for cannabis possession to ask to have their records expunged and could lead to the release of prisoners convicted on solely cannabis charges.

GUN CONTROL

A ban on virtually untraceable “ghost guns” will become law later this year. Hogan declined to veto or sign the bill after it passed the General Assembly, which allows it to become law without his signature.

These guns are unregistered and do not have a serial number. They will be banned for purchase on June 1. Owners must turn the unlawful guns already in their possession over to law enforcement by March 1, 2023.

This article was originally published on CNSMaryland.org .

The post Maryland General Assembly closes 2022 session with sweeping legislation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 6

Related
WTOP

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates. Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered...
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

Former Maryland legislator, NAACP leader Burns dies at 81

The Rev. Emmett C. Burns Jr., a civil rights leader in Maryland who also served in the General Assembly for 20 years, has died at age 81. Del. Benjamin Brooks Sr., who succeeded Burns in the legislature, told The Baltimore Sun that Burns died Thursday at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from complications of a fall.
MARYLAND STATE
WHSV

General Assembly leads to changes for Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia General Assembly has wrapped up and some bills that passed will have a big impact on Charlottesville and Albemarle County. This year almost 40% of bills passed. Some came from problems people in Albemarle County reported. “We’re just trying to find a way...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Maryland

A report released by Forbes this week listed all the billionaires in the world. In total, there are 2,688 billionaires globally, with 785 of them living in the United States. I like to review the report and look for interesting stories when the report comes out. Especially those of people who became billionaires before they turn forty, hoping they can inspire my readers.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf man sentenced to forty years Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy and Other Charges

UPDATE April 14, 2022,-U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rodney Mondell Coby, a/k/a “Cuz,” age 33, of Waldorf, Maryland, to 40 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to […] The post Waldorf man sentenced to forty years Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy and Other Charges appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Maryland

I have been writing a popular series looking at the richest person in various cities and states across the United States, and today it is time to look at Maryland. When Forbes released its annual list of billionaires this week, there was a change at the top of Maryland's billionaire list.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

What Maryland Does With Its Taxes on Gambling

Federal taxes are due by Monday for most of the country, and PlayMaryland felt it appropriate to provide readers with a breakdown of what Maryland does with its gambling revenue. Don’t worry: Maryland’s deadline for taxes is July 15. When the recent sports betting law passed, Maryland made sure to link sportsbook taxes with education funding. But […] The post What Maryland Does With Its Taxes on Gambling appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland General Assembly#Legislature#Payroll Tax#Southern Maryland#Republican#Senate#Democrats
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Stadium Authority granted access to $1.2B for stadium under new law

(The Center Square) – Earlier this week a $1.2 billion bill that contains funding for the stadiums of the state’s two major professional sports teams was signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan. House Bill 896 calls for the Maryland Stadium Authority to bond out $600 million for both the Baltimore Orioles of Major League […] The post Maryland Stadium Authority granted access to $1.2B for stadium under new law appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Lawmakers review 2022 legislative session

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce sponsored a West Virginia Legislature follow-up breakfast Thursday at the Preston County Inn. Chamber Executive Director Kristy Ash and board of directors President Bo Burnside presented Sen. Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, and Delegate Terri Sypolt, R-Preston, with a wood plaque in the shape of Preston County in thanking them for their years of service in the Legislature.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland lawmakers pass sweeping climate legislation, wave of environmental bills

After two years of frustration, Maryland environmental advocates have much to celebrate after the conclusion earlier this week of what one called a “landmark” General Assembly session in Annapolis. Over the course of 90 days, lawmakers enacted sweeping climate change legislation that committed Maryland to the most ambitious greenhouse gas reductions of any state in […] The post Maryland lawmakers pass sweeping climate legislation, wave of environmental bills appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WETM

Emergency propane legislation passes state Assembly

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The emergency propane legislation proposed by a local assemblyman is one step closer to the governor’s desk. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed the legislation after many Ferrellgas customers could not get their propane refills this winter. The legislation passed in the New York State Assembly on Monday. It now goes to the state Senate.
POLITICS
WTOP

7 DC-area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Seven D.C.-area residents are among 16 people who face federal conspiracy charges for allegedly distributing drugs. Federal prosecutors allege that they took part in the conspiracy to distribute large quantities of Eutylone from February 2019 to March 15. They allegedly distributed the drug from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy