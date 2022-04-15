ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. Board of Education April 2022 Meeting Updates

By Charles County Public Schools
The Board of Education of Charles County met on April 12, 2022, for its regular meeting. A meeting agenda is posted on Board Docs here . Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page here . The following are important meeting updates.

Recognition of student-athletes

The Board of Education was joined by members of the Charles County Commissioners to recognize high school student-athletes who recently received state-level honors. This included student swimmers from La Plata, cheerleaders from Maurice J. McDonough, track team members and cheerleaders from North Point, and the boy’s basketball team from Westlake High School. Click here to view a list of the students recognized .

Superintendent’s update to the Board

Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., updated the Board about the CCPS Strategic Plan and engagement events planned for staff, parents, and the community. She also provided the Board with an overview of the school climate presentation and recognized recent student and staff accomplishments. Navarro reminded the Board that the fiscal year 2023 General Fund budget would soon be released by the Commissioners, which includes the school system’s funding request. Read Navarro’s report here .

School climate update

Executive Director of Schools Marvin Jones, Ed.D., led a presentation to the Board about school climate. The presentation included a comparison of disciplinary data from 2019 to the current school year, trends staff are seeing with student behavior data, and interventions and supports in place for students and families that target social, emotional, and behavioral needs. Joining Jones for the presentation to share strategies and supports in place at the school level were Michael Blanchard, CCPS supervising school psychologist; Beverly Hoy, school psychologist at Henry E. Lackey High School; and Nina Dee, school counselor at Mary H. Matula Elementary School. The presentation is posted here .

Student Board Member election update

Gary Winsett, advisor to the Charles County Association of Student Councils (CCASC), and Steve Lee, coordinator of student activities, provided an update to the Board about the 2022-2023 Student Member of the Board of Education election process. A primary election among students in Grades 6-12 was held earlier this month, and the race was narrowed down to two finalists. A general election will be held next month. Click here to see the presentation .

Project status update

Assistant Superintendent of Supporting Services Michael Heim provided the Board with a construction and renovation project update. The update included progress on the renovation at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School. Both projects are estimated for completion this year. Review the report here .

Legislative update

CCPS Staff Attorney Eric Schwartz provided the Board with an update regarding the Maryland General Assembly. He highlighted bills that passed the legislature including several that impacted the school system. Read a complete report here .

Calendar update

Director of Communications Shelley Mackey updated the Board on a staff request for the 2022-2023 school year calendar. The Board approves the school calendar a year in advance. The staff is requesting the Board approve an updated calendar for next year with a change to spring break. The change would move spring break to 2023 before the Easter holiday and align with the calendars of neighboring school districts, including Calvert, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Anne Arundel counties. The Board will take action on the calendar at its April 25 work session .

Recognition

The Board presented five resolutions to staff for the month of May, including Teacher Appreciation Week, Administrative Professionals Week, Child Nutrition Employee Appreciation Week, National Physical Education and Sport Week, and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Board also recognized exemplary staff and students from Arthur Middleton, Gale-Bailey and Mary H. Matula elementary schools, Milton M. Somers Middle School, and Maurice J. McDonough High School.

Read about the recognized students .

Read about the recognized staff .

The Board also presented a certificate of appreciation to CCPS food and nutrition services staff from the organization No Kid Hungry Maryland. The certificate recognizes the work of CCPS staff to feed children not only during the pandemic but for go above and beyond to show students they care about their well-being. Read more here .

Action items

The Board approved minutes from previous meetings, personnel, textbooks, and a memorandum of understanding with the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Public Hearing Scheduled for Calvert County Public Works Budget Adjustment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 12, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to receive and consider public input regarding a budget adjustment to create an early voting facility at the Fairview Library located at 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings. The hearing will begin at […] The post Public Hearing Scheduled for Calvert County Public Works Budget Adjustment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Office on Aging Hosts Workshops to Help Seniors Live Well With Diabetes

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 11, 2022 – In collaboration with the Calvert County Health Department, the Calvert County Office on Aging is offering a free, six-week “Living Well with Diabetes” program for citizens 50 years and older. This interactive class provides practical tips and insights to help those with diabetes and pre-diabetes learn how to manage their […] The post Calvert Office on Aging Hosts Workshops to Help Seniors Live Well With Diabetes appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

General Assembly overrides Maryland Governor’s veto of family paid leave

(The Center Square) – A bill containing family and medical leave in Maryland the governor vetoed has been overridden by the General Assembly. Gov. Larry Hogan announced late Friday he had vetoed Senate Bill 275, but on Saturday the House (94-44) and Senate (30-16) put the bill into law, effective June 1. The bill named […] The post General Assembly overrides Maryland Governor’s veto of family paid leave appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Two Calvert Teachers honored for service

Congratulations, Kimberly Clements, SkillsUSA Maryland Advisor of the Year. Kim is the Interactive Media Production teacher at CTA with over 20 years in the field that combines industry and teaching experience! Mr. Devin Page, a teacher at Northern Middle School, has been nominated in the junior division for the National History Day (NHD) Teacher of […] The post Two Calvert Teachers honored for service appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
