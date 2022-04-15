Seahawks Women’s Tennis Blows Past Penn Sate Harrisburg
St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team took on the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr 12) for a United East Conference Matchup. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 8-1 to improve 5-7 on the year.
Doubles
- St. Mary’s was able to begin the day with a 3-0 sweep in doubles. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel came out on top in the No.1, winning 8-4 over the Nittany Lions. Hallie Hershey and Amber Manspeaker competed in the No. 2 spot for the Seahawks and were able to squeak out an 8-5 victory over Penn State Harrisburg.
- In the No. 3 spot, Sydney Anderson and Giselle Harris were able to cruise to an 8-2 win to secure an undefeated doubles session for the Seahawks.
Singles
- Levit, Gorel, and Hershey competed in singles at the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spots against the Nittany Lions. Levit was in control throughout her match, winning both sets 6-3. Gorel was unable to keep the Seahawks perfect on the day, as she dropped both sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-1, giving the Nittany Lions their first point of the day. In the No. 3 spot, Hershey got the Seahawks back on track, taking her match 6-3, 6-2.
- Amber Manspeaker competed in the No. 4 spot and put together a dominant performance, winning in two sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-3. Sydney Anderson had a similar outing in the No. 5 spot, winning in two sets, 6-3, 6-1. Giselle Harris was able to put the finishing touches on a great day for the Seahawks, winning 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 6 spot.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 16 | Penn State Berks | 11:00 AM | Reading, PA
The post Seahawks Women’s Tennis Blows Past Penn Sate Harrisburg appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .
Comments / 0