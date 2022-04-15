ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Women’s Tennis Blows Past Penn Sate Harrisburg

By Tommy Rinder, St. Mary's College of Maryland
 3 days ago
St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team took on the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr 12) for a United East Conference Matchup. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 8-1 to improve 5-7 on the year.

Doubles

St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

  • Levit, Gorel, and Hershey competed in singles at the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spots against the Nittany Lions. Levit was in control throughout her match, winning both sets 6-3. Gorel was unable to keep the Seahawks perfect on the day, as she dropped both sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-1, giving the Nittany Lions their first point of the day. In the No. 3 spot, Hershey got the Seahawks back on track, taking her match 6-3, 6-2.
  • Amber Manspeaker competed in the No. 4 spot and put together a dominant performance, winning in two sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-3. Sydney Anderson had a similar outing in the No. 5 spot, winning in two sets, 6-3, 6-1. Giselle Harris was able to put the finishing touches on a great day for the Seahawks, winning 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 6 spot.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Apr. 16 | Penn State Berks | 11:00 AM | Reading, PA

The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Split with Chargers in Two Low Scoring Affairs

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (11-10) hosted Lancaster Bible College in a United East Conference doubleheader this afternoon (Apr. 16) The Seahawks and Chargers split on the day. St. Mary’s dropped game one, (eight innings) 2-3, but were able to get the better of the Chargers in game two, […] The post Seahawks Split with Chargers in Two Low Scoring Affairs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Sets Four School Records at Blue & Gold Classic

BALTIMORE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team posted eight personal records, including four school records, at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on Friday. How It Happened In the 3,000m steeple, first-year Patton Harbourt (Gaithersburg, Md./T.S. Wootton) crossed the finish line in a school-record time of 12:09.64 […] The post St. Mary’s College Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Sets Four School Records at Blue & Gold Classic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

