Lexington Park, MD

Excitement or Heart Attack? St. Mary’s Scratch-off Player Shocked by $100,000 Win

By Maryland Lottery
 3 days ago
After winning a $500 prize on a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off, a St. Mary’s County player decided to give the $30 instant ticket another shot. The 73-year-old won 200 times his first prize for a $100,000 payday!

The lucky man found his winning game at Canopy Liquors located at 21636 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. He likes the instant ticket and, since he’d won a prize already, told Lottery officials it made sense to buy the second scratch-off.

The loyal player took the instant ticket home and sat in his driveway to play it before going inside. “I was so in shock I thought I might have been having a heart attack,” the now-happy winner said. He shared the great news of his windfall with his wife of 48 years and his daughter. When asked about his plans for the prize, the lucky man said the funds will go toward needed home improvements.

Canopy Liquors also has reason to celebrate. The St. Mary’s County business will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The $100,000 Extreme Cash game went on sale in September 2020 and is loaded with top prizes. Twenty of the 64 original $100,000 prizes are awaiting discovery, along with a dozen $5,000 prize-winning games. The Lottery has five $30 scratch-offs available with top prizes ranging from $100,000 to $2 million.

Comments / 1

Blaisdell Wins 800m as Seahawks Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Competes at Blue & Gold Classic

BALTIMORE, Md. – Sophomore Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) captured top honors in the 800m as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team took part at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on Friday. St. Mary’s College recorded six personal records, including one school mark. How It Happened Senior Alana […] The post Blaisdell Wins 800m as Seahawks Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Competes at Blue & Gold Classic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
UM Charles Regional Launches Regional Baby Closet

LA PLATA, Md. –To help mothers and their babies get off to a good start, the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center recently launched a regional Baby Closet to assist families with diapers, wipes, and more. Located in the Irene Davis Building at 6 Garrett Avenue in La Plata, the closet is a partnership […] The post UM Charles Regional Launches Regional Baby Closet appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
St. Mary’s College Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Sets Four School Records at Blue & Gold Classic

BALTIMORE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team posted eight personal records, including four school records, at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on Friday. How It Happened In the 3,000m steeple, first-year Patton Harbourt (Gaithersburg, Md./T.S. Wootton) crossed the finish line in a school-record time of 12:09.64 […] The post St. Mary’s College Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Sets Four School Records at Blue & Gold Classic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
