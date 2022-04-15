Excitement or Heart Attack? St. Mary’s Scratch-off Player Shocked by $100,000 Win

After winning a $500 prize on a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off, a St. Mary’s County player decided to give the $30 instant ticket another shot. The 73-year-old won 200 times his first prize for a $100,000 payday!

The lucky man found his winning game at Canopy Liquors located at 21636 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. He likes the instant ticket and, since he’d won a prize already, told Lottery officials it made sense to buy the second scratch-off.

The loyal player took the instant ticket home and sat in his driveway to play it before going inside. “I was so in shock I thought I might have been having a heart attack,” the now-happy winner said. He shared the great news of his windfall with his wife of 48 years and his daughter. When asked about his plans for the prize, the lucky man said the funds will go toward needed home improvements.

Canopy Liquors also has reason to celebrate. The St. Mary’s County business will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The $100,000 Extreme Cash game went on sale in September 2020 and is loaded with top prizes. Twenty of the 64 original $100,000 prizes are awaiting discovery, along with a dozen $5,000 prize-winning games. The Lottery has five $30 scratch-offs available with top prizes ranging from $100,000 to $2 million.

