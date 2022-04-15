ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert Hospice Honors Vietnam Veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

By Calvert Hospice
Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice has partnered with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to help ensure that local Vietnam veterans are recognized for their service and sacrifice.

L to R): Sarah Simmons (Executive Director, Calvert Hospice), William Miller, Amy Szatanek, Theresa Harmon; Jack Fringer, Theresa Paserb, Barb Sweredoski, Leilani Steward Credit: Calvert Hospice
L to R): Sarah Simmons (Executive Director, Calvert Hospice), William Miller, Amy Szatanek, Theresa Harmon; Jack Fringer, Theresa Paserb, Barb Sweredoski, Leilani Steward Credit: Calvert Hospice
( L to R): Jack Fringer (US Army ret.), Amy Szatanek (Director of Patient & Family Services, Calvert Hospice), Theresa Paserb (US Navy ret.), Leilani Steward (National Guard), Barb Sweredoski (US Navy ret.), Theresa Harmon (RN Case Manager, Calvert Hospice), William Miller (Chaplain, Calvert Hospice, US Navy veteran), Amanda Peterson (Communications & Volunteer Manager, Calvert Hospice) Credit: Calvert Hospice

We were honored to recognize Vietnam veterans throughout Calvert County on March 29 through presentations given at the three local senior centers, nursing homes, CalvertHealth Medical Center Infusion Center, and Asbury. Vietnam veterans were presented with a commemorative pin and a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump.

March 29 is recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and on this day many organizations across the country participate in activities to honor those who served in the military in-country, in-theater, and throughout the world during the time of the Vietnam War.

To learn more about Calvert Hospice and our commitment to recognizing veterans, please contact us at 410-535-0892. Veterans who wish to participate in our vet-to-vet program can contact Amanda Peterson, Communications & Volunteer Manager, at apeterson@calverthospice.org or 410-535-0892, ext. 4003.

The post Calvert Hospice Honors Vietnam Veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

