Cleveland, OH

Baker on the Browns: 'I feel disrespected' I FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf course Baker Mayfield feels disrespected by the Cleveland Browns. According to Nick...

www.foxsports.com

Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns QB Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve never assaulted any woman. I never disrespected any woman. I don’t have any regrets’

CLEVELAND, Ohio —Deshaun Watson steadfastly maintained during his 30-minute introductory Browns press conference Friday that he’s innocent of the 24 allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy appointments. “I definitely I understand the whole circumstances can be very difficult, especially for the women’s side of the fans in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield trade to Seahawks still possible after Geno Smith re-signing?

Despite the Seattle Seahawks re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith on Thursday, a Baker Mayfield trade to the NFC West team isn’t impossible. As we reach a month into the new NFL league year, the options for where Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield could end up are pretty limited. Most teams have already made transactions to improve or refresh their starting signal-caller position for 2022. Or they are doing a deep dive into the QB options in this month’s draft.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield aims to earn future teammates respect I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Baker Mayfield broke his silence about what is going with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He said he felt disrespected by the team after trading for Deshaun Watson. Now, he is ready for the next chapter and was asked if he's excited to get guys to rally around him on his new team. Baker responded, saying quote: 'I'm not going to force it. I'm going to be myself. I'm going to go with the same work mentality and if they don't like me, that's fine. But when I step on the field next time I get a chance to do it, I'll earn respect from the guys who didn't appreciate it in the beginning.' Marcellus Wiley reacts to Baker's comments.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis tops players with star potential

The best evaluators in the NFL balance projections with production to identify prospects with superstar potential. While measurements and traits are certainly key factors in every evaluation, the scouting gurus in this league are not afraid to rely on their instincts when anointing top prospects as potential stars. As a...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/16/22)

It is Saturday, April 16, 2022. It is officially Holy Saturday and for Cleveland Browns fans it is also the Saturday before voluntary offseason workouts begin on Tuesday. Check out my first official TikTok of the 2022 season which is the state of the Browns according to me!. 1. Myles...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield, 2018 QB class offer case study, cautionary tale

Week 4 of the regular season in his first NFL job, as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, Norm Chow received some daunting news. "We get a call from upstairs telling us that Vince [Young] is our starting quarterback," Chow said. "The guy was no more ready to fly to the moon."
NFL
NESN

This Team Reportedly Has Inside Track On Baker Mayfield Sweepstakes

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has found himself in a tough spot following the team’s latest acquisition. Mayfield is expected to be traded, but the quarterback carousel was in full swing when Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns, putting Mayfield’s market in question. This latest report has...
CLEVELAND, OH

