Lake Tahoe will be featured on one of the most popular board games next winter and input is being sought. Top Trumps USA announced Thursday, April 14, that they will debut Monopoly Lake Tahoe February 2023 during SnowFest, under license from Hasbro. The Lake Tahoe edition of the world’s most popular board game will celebrate historical landmarks and iconic establishments from around the lake nominated by community members and fans.

