Two Injured In Natural Gas Explosion

Oklahoma City firefighters believe an explosion at an apartment complex was caused by a candle. Crews were called out to the Mosaic Apartments near Southeast 46th and Sunnylane and saw smoke and flames coming from an upstairs unit. Fire crews believe the explosion was sparked by a candle that was...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire at a marijuana grow facility early Friday morning in north Oklahoma City. Around 3:30 a.m., a passerby spotted thick black smoke near Memorial Road and Kelly Avenue and called 911. Responding firefighters said they had a tough time getting to the flames...
CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been injured in a car crash that happened in Cheney on Sunday. According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of 391st Street West and 15th Street South. One of the cars involved ended up off the roadway. Due to the […]
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
US Marshals have listed Tonya Palmer-Pickrell as this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. They say Palmer-Pickrell is wanted in Rogers County for having a gun as a felon. Court documents show she pleaded guilty in a Tulsa County court to having meth and other drug paraphernalia back in 2016. Marshals say she was last seen in the Tulsa area.
CLEVELAND — Audreona Barnes, first reported missing in July, was found dead under a pile of clothes on a balcony. Cleveland police told WJW they were called to an apartment on Thursday evening after a cleaner had found a body on the home’s balcony. The cleaner had apparently moved a pile of clothes and found the body beneath them.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a woman is dead after a crash in Cherokee County on Thursday. According to troopers, the crash happened around 8 p.m. along 710 Road four miles north of Hulbert. Troopers say 42-year-old Natasha West was traveling westbound on a Kawasaki Ninja along 710 Road when...
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
