During last week’s 2022 Google for Games Developer Summit, Chrome OS was lauded for a substantial rise in the number of Android games being played on the platform. Another low-key announcement perhaps unintentionally claimed that Steam for Chrome OS had launched in alpha. While this news turned out to be premature, it is becoming true today. After more than two years since Google revealed its collaboration with Valve, the first publicly available version of Steam for Chrome OS is now launching to eager guinea pigs users so they can try out their favorite games.

