Climate activists in new action at oil terminals

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyhTw_0fA8KBG800

Police are at the scene after climate protesters targeted three oil terminals.

The activists say they arrived in the early hours of Friday at the Kingsbury terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire , as well as the Navigator Oil terminal in Thurrock and Grays oil terminal, both in Essex .

Pictures from Just Stop Oil, a group of climate activists affiliated with Extinction Rebellion , show people in orange hi-vis jackets on top of oil tankers and blockading roads, while holding signs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1y0q_0fA8KBG800

It comes after Valero Energy was granted an injunction against a number of environmental groups and “persons unknown” earlier this week following recent protests at the Kingsbury terminal.

It bans anyone from damaging any part of the land at each of the firm’s sites, from “affixing themselves to any other person or object” on the land or parts of access roads, and from building any structure.

Valero also owns and operates sites in Manchester, Cardiff, Plymouth and Avonmouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085J89_0fA8KBG800

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

A dozen activists are said to be at the scene in Tamworth and have locked themselves on to pipes, while roadblocks and “tanker-surfing” has taken place at the sites in Essex.

Warwickshire Police said: “Officers remain at Kingsbury Oil Terminal today and are currently dealing with protest activity after a number of protesters arrived overnight. There is minimal impact to the wider community at this time.”

