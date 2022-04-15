ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Easter travel disruption ‘ruined’ newly-married couple’s honeymoon plans

By Henry Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKtCm_0fA8K7oT00

A newly-married couple have said Easter weekend travel disruption has ruined their honeymoon plans after they missed their ferry amid long queues in Dover .

Ashley Griffiths-Beamon, 33, and his husband Damian Griffiths-Beamon, 36, got married on Thursday and were due to travel to Belgium to celebrate their honeymoon.

“I’m upset and frustrated.

“We had lovely plans for today which have now been ruined,” Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told the PA news agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvGMq_0fA8K7oT00

“The delays will impact our plans today for our day in Bruges which is a shame as we have both been looking forward to visiting the city,” he added.

DFDS initially advised customers on Friday morning to arrive at least at least 90 minutes before their departure time, adding that it is “expecting a busy day through the Port of Dover”.

It later updated this guidance, encouraging passengers to allow at least two hours.

“Considering we have now been here waiting for almost 180 minutes, their advice I would say is misleading,” Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told PA.

The pair arrived in Dover shortly after 6am for their 8.30am ferry.

After missing it, they were rebooked onto a 9.55am ferry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XEux_0fA8K7oT00

Millions of drivers are expected on the roads on Good Friday in what is predicted to be the busiest travel day of the Easter weekend.

More delays are predicted following travel chaos on Thursday, with passengers at airports, ferry terminals, and railway stations left waiting for hours in long queues.

Amanda Burton, 33, from Peterborough , told PA she arrived in Dover at 4am on Friday morning, but missed her 8am ferry.

She said the disruption was “ridiculous”, adding that there were “only four people on border control…We are off to Bruges for the weekend.

“We feel frustrated and tired.

“I have no idea why only four members of staff are checking in thousands and thousands of cars.”

Comments / 15

Maude
2d ago

I'm sure hundreds if other people had their plans ruined also!! Stop winning.

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Burton
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Honeymoon#Dfds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
The Independent

The Independent

608K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy