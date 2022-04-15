ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Joe Biden jokes ‘I am the professor’ during North Carolina university visit

By Francesca Casonato
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Joe Biden joked about being a " professor " during a visit to Greensboro, North Carolina , in his domestic tour.

On Thursday afternoon, the US president met with teachers at North Carolina A&T University, to talk about technology and innovation, choosing to visit the state because of its skilled workforce and high-quality research facilities.

"I never believed that the students don’t have the capacity to do the work", Biden said before being interrupted by a teacher.

"Just let me talk for a moment... I am the professor", he then replied jokingly.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
WBTV

North Carolina senator grills President Biden’s Supreme Court pick in committee hearing

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a second day Wednesday. Committee Democrats are emphasizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications and deep understanding of the law. But Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) still questioned the nominee’s record.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden calls Putin ‘a butcher’ during visit to Ukrainian refugee camp in Poland

Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin "a butcher" as he met with refugees forced from their homes during a visit to Poland. When asked what meeting the Ukrainian refugees made him think of what Vladimir Putin had done to them, the US president simply replied: “He’s a butcher”.Mr Biden was visiting PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on Saturday, a venue that has been converted into a massive reception centre and shelter for many of those who have fled their war-torn country over the Polish border. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina University
thecentersquare.com

Data shows North Carolina overdose spike during COVID pandemic

(The Center Square) – Data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed a sharp increase in drug overdoses in 2020 to an average of nine a day in the Tar Heel State. The figures represented a 40% increase over the prior year and track...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Don Jr mocked over Instagram post of gun-toting Easter bunnies

Donald Trump Jr was derided by Democrats and Christians alike after he posted an image of gun-wielding Easter bunnies on Instagram on “the holiest day”. The eldest son of former US president Donald Trump shared the image on Sunday with the word and hashtag “easter”. A caption overlay also reads: “Come and take it”. It shows three people dressed in bunny costumes and military gear, with one of the Easter bunnies holding a rifle, and at least one another with a weapon. On Twitter, dozens of social media users called out Mr Trump Jr for sharing the image amid...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘How do you think it would end’: Ilhan Omar questions whether Muslims would receive same treatment after sharing video of Christians singing on plane

A viral video showing a group of passengers on a plane joining in a seemingly impromptu Christian sing-along captured the internet’s attention over the Easter weekend, leading one prominent lawmaker to wade into the Twitter flurry and allege that this group of people would have been treated differently if they were instead Muslims.Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Democrat and one of a handful of Muslims in the US Congress, reshared the viral video on her personal Twitter account on Easter Sunday and posed the question about how her own family would be received if they too decided to begin...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘We’re finally together again’: Joe and Jill Biden celebrate return of White House Easter egg roll after pandemic hiatus

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday welcomed approximately 30,000 guests to their backyard for the return of the annual White HouseEaster Egg Roll, the largest event the Bidens have hosted there since moving in amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Biden, whose office organised the event, chose this year’s theme of “EGGucation” — a nod to her background as a teacher — to honour what she described as “the determined spirit of education” by turning the South Lawn into a “school community,” complete with a “reading nook” where children could hear books read aloud to them, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

608K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy