Johnny Depp trial: Witness ejected from court after admitting to watching case clips online

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard .

Gina Deuters had her testimony stripped from the record on Thursday (14 April) after admitting she had been following the case online.

“Have you been watching the trial this past week?” Judge Penney Azcarate asked.

Deuters replied: “I’ve seen clips of it online, yes.”

She was then instructed to leave the court and Judge Azcarate said she would instruct the jury to strike Deuters’s testimony.

