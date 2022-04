HOPEDALE (CBS) — There was a dramatic rescue in Hopedale on Friday after a woman’s car landed in a Hopedale pond. The fire department said the woman was able to get out of the car and was sitting on its roof waiting for help when first responders arrived. Firefighters brought her to shore and she was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Hopedale firefighters rescued a woman after her car crashed into a pond on Friday (Photo Via Hopedale Fire Department Facebook) Police will investigate why the crash occurred.

HOPEDALE, MA ・ 21 DAYS AGO