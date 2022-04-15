ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Reserve your seat for next year. Homes for sale in Boston Marathon towns

By Kelly Garrity -- Boston.com correspondent
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, runners from around the world will arrive in Hopkinton by the thousands for the first regularly scheduled Boston Marathon since 2019. Along the way, some 500,000 spectators will be there to cheer them on as they make their way through the burbs to Boylston Street. Though running the historic...

realestate.boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race starts at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Report: Homes out-earned people in metro Boston last year

Going from renting to owning a home became increasingly difficult across the United States last year, a report Zillow released on March 18 has indicated. According to the report, median home price growth outpaced median salaries in 25 of 38 major metro areas in the country in 2021. At the same time, rents rose 16% nationally, making saving for a home all the more difficult for renters.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Map: The best places to watch the Boston Marathon

From the starting line to the final stretch, here are the spots you should check out on Marathon Monday. Marathon Monday is a special day for the athletes and the spectators. Whether you’re cheering on a loved one or just want to have a good time, the 26.2-mile course has plenty of awesome places to catch the action.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

For under $400,000, a two-bedroom condo on East Boston’s Eagle Hill

In a housing market so tight that buyers are turning to “love letters” as a way of charming sellers into selecting their bid, it’s nearly impossible to find a place that won’t break the bank. This two-bedroom apartment in East Boston, listed for $399,900, is one of the rare exceptions.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
Houston Chronicle

Boston Marathon marks 50th anniversary of welcoming women

BOSTON (AP) — Compared to what her predecessors faced a half-century before, an icy downpour and a near-gale headwind were minor obstacles for Des Linden on her way to a Boston Marathon victory. The first women who dared to attempt the 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay...
NEW BOSTON, TX
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
Eyewitness News

Runners prepare to take their marks for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Runners and fans alike called it an exciting day in Hopkinton, MA. Crowds were expected to start arriving later in the morning to get ready to cheer on the more than 30,000 runners who will make their way from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Cincinnati CityBeat

This Tranquil Midcentury Home Next to Clifton's Rawson Woods Is for Sale for $697,500

Built in 1953, this peaceful and beautiful home is adjacent to the Rawson Woods Bird Preserve in Clifton. Located on 411 Rawson Woods Lane, this 2,483-square-foot house features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Invite guests over to enjoy the large and dramatic living spaces and take in the different views of the nearby woods.
CLIFTON, OH
Boston Globe

Luxury Home of the Week: A Copley Square penthouse for $8.25 million

This week’s luxury home pick features 12-foot ceilings, large windows, a surround-sound system, and three exposures showing off the Charles River and Back Bay neighborhood. Listed for $8,250,000, 1 Huntington Ave., Unit PH1802 offers three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 2,864 square feet of space. Beth Dickerson, of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, has the listing.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: A Medford carriage house turned chic condo

It doesn’t have a classic layout, this condo in Medford, but it is classy. A custom glass roll-up door is a fun way to enter any home, but it also offers a grand view of the backyard outside the family room of this former carriage house. It’s an inviting space with oak flooring, a steel- and wood-beamed ceiling, track and inset lighting, and a gas pellet stove. There are no support columns; only a stairwell created by two metal I-beams intrudes on what is otherwise an open space of 380 square feet.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston Globe

More than 3,500 readers voted: Here’s what they think about ending the mask mandate on planes

"I think it’s past time — and this is part of the urgent need to return to normal." Boston.com readers are ready for air travel without masks. Mask requirements for many indoor spaces has been lifted, but the mask mandate for travel remains in place. When we asked readers if they think the mask mandate on planes should end, more than 3,500 answered: 2,207 said yes, 1,405 said no, and 37 said it depends.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Ellenor Barish is running Boston to fight homelessness

"It will be an incredible honor to run the Boston Marathon wearing the Somerville Homeless Coalition's very first charity bib." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. Name: Ellenor Barish. Age:...
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Peabody’s Ed Gustat a Marathon mainstay

PEABODY — As he prepares to head into his 19th straight Boston Marathon as a volunteer, 80-year-old Peabody resident Ed Gustat only has one piece of advice.  “Be prepared for The post Peabody’s Ed Gustat a Marathon mainstay appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA

