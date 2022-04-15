ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

New City Commissioner Wants To Explore A PBSO Merger In Boynton Beach

By Joel Malkin
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmVdZ_0fA8IQKD00
Photo: iStockphoto

As we've reported, some Boynton Beach leaders want to explore having PBSO take over law enforcement in the city.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says his agency has already merged with 12 other municipalities, with success.

"If you go back and you talk to all of the cities that we've merged with, all of them will tell you that their merger has resulted in lower crime rates, better service to the public and a more efficient agency."

One of those city leaders who wants to see how a merger might benefit Boynton and its residents is new City Commissioner Thomas Turkin.

"It does seem that we do have the ability to tap into more resources and different types of resources by merging with the Sheriff's Office."

He says some of his constituents have voiced public safety concerns...and he's voiced them as well...

"We had gunshots before a commission meeting a couple streets down from my home in Forest Park and that's the second time that we've had gunshots since I've started this campaign trail."

PBSO is working on a proposal that will be given to the city in a month or so. It's something commissioners will ultimately have the chance to vote on.

Boynton Beach would be the largest of the municipalities having their policing handled by the Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 1

Related
WPTV

2 killed in Boynton Beach crane accident

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two people died after a crane accident Tuesday morning at a construction site in Boynton Beach, fire rescue officials said. The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at the Riverwalk Plaza located at the corner of East Woolbright Road and Federal Highway. Boynton Beach police...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Forest Park#Pbso#The Sheriff S Office
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Must landlords give 60 days’ notice of rent hikes? This new rule is catching on in South Florida

Many South Florida tenants have long feared sudden rent increases amid this hot housing market. Now, they have a new source of hope to look toward: More local governments are taking steps to offer them new protections. A new law — being enacted or considered in various communities — requires landlords to provide their tenants with at least 60 days’ notice before landlords hike up the rent by ...
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo Convicted Of Battery & Official Misconduct

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report. It happened in March of 2019. Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her. When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail. Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct. He faces up to five years in prison. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter: “We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association Sued

“Active Adult” Community Unsafe, According To Lawsuit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:40 p.m: Mr. Blutig reached out to let us know that while his attorneys used the address of the clubhouse in the lawsuit, he actually fell on tree roots that had pushed through the sidewalk. He tore his rotator cuff which, at […] The article Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association Sued appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Miami

6 People in 2 Cars Shot at in Broward, 1 Injured

Police from multiple Broward County cities are investigating multiple shootings that left one person with minor injuries. Pembroke Pines Police officials said one of the shootings happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of Sheridan Street. Six victims, who were traveling in two vehicles, were shot at by a...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Exotic cars vanish and lawsuits fly as Boca Raton luxury auto dealer is beset with accusations

Vanishing luxury cars. Multimillion-dollar fraud allegations. And multiple lawsuits involving people and companies with enough money to buy and sell exotic autos worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. They’re all elements of a bizarre saga unfolding around a luxury car dealership in Boca Raton that just declared bankruptcy. Excell Auto Group Inc., a luxury car dealership owned by husband and ...
BOCA RATON, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
4K+
Followers
918
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy