ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

One Killed, Another Injured In Crash In Mower County Town

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Waltham, MN (KROC AM News) - Two vehicles collided Thursday in the Mower County town of Waltham and one of the drivers was killed. The accident happened around 2:00 pm. The State Patrol...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

One person killed, two hurt in Sunday crash in Johnson County

Jacquie Montoya, program manager at Parent Education Consortium, joins us to talk about the organization's name change, and the programming offered this spring. An advocacy group says domestic violence homicides saw a forty percent increase in Iowa in the past year. Senate could vote this week to confirm Judge Ketanji...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MN
State
Nevada State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Mantorville, MN
State
Texas State
Mower County, MN
Accidents
Mower County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
County
Mower County, MN
State
Alabama State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Hayfield, MN
State
Oklahoma State
WISH-TV

1 pedestrian killed, another injured in separate crashes on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female pedestrian was killed and a male pedestrian is in critical condition after separate crashes on the southeast side Friday morning. Police say officers were sent to the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck just before 8:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive woman suffering from trauma who was pronounced dead. That is near the intersection of Five Points Road and Southeastern Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KFIL Radio

Possible Tornado Hits Small Mower County Town

Taopi, MN (KROC AM News) - Widespread damage is being reported in and near the small Mower County town of Taopi that may have been caused by a late Tuesday night tornado. There are reports of numerous houses and buildings either damaged or destroyed as well as downed powerlines and trees. Some injuries were also reported.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Middletown Press

Police: One killed, another critically injured in Waterbury rollover

WATERBURY — A woman died after being ejected from a car in a rollover crash Thursday night in the city, according to the Waterbury Police Department. Waterbury police officers were called to a motor vehicle rollover crash on Thomaston Avenue just before 10 p.m. Police said both the driver and the passenger, identified as a 43-year-old Waterbury woman, were ejected from the car.
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Mother Charged With Overdose Death of Her Young Son

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $250,000 today in the case of a Twin Cities woman charged in connection with the death of her young son. The second-degree manslaughter charge against 34-year-old Queenetta McDaniel stems from an investigation that began on December 7, 2020, when three-year-old Amier McDaniel was found dead in an apartment in West St. Paul. The Maplewood woman called 911 after she woke and found her son was not breathing. According to the criminal complaint filed in Dakota County Court, an autopsy determined that the child's death was caused by acute fentanyl toxicity.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Duck Pond Fire Near Glenwood Canyon Closes Interstate 70; Forces Evacuations

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Eagle County are rushing to a new fire between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum. Authorities closed Interstate 70 between Rifle and Gypsum in that area Saturday afternoon. The Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum has been ordered to evacuate. Authorities are calling this the Duck Pond Fire. Find updates on Duck Pond Fire and evacuations from @EagleCountyPIO #COFire ⬇️ https://t.co/BxyiKzOtaO — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) April 16, 2022 “Winds pushed the fire slowly in an easterly direction towards Gypsum. Fire crews responded, but the area presents challenging access issues,” Eagle County emergency authorities stated. Residents with livestock are told to call the CSU Extension campus at (970) 471-1097. (credit: CSP Eagle) It’s not known when the interstate will reopen. Flames could be seen from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera. (credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation) Some drivers stuck in traffic decided to turn around. (credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation) Colorado State Patrol recommends drivers take alternate routes to the north via highways 13, 40 and 131. (credit: CSP Eagle) Details about the size of the fire, where exactly it is, whether it is threatening structures or what caused it have not yet been shared.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
KFIL Radio

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police search for a mother and her 11-year-old son that were kidnapped in Northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta police department is searching for a mother and her 11-year-old son believed to have been kidnapped from a home in Northwest Atlanta. Officers responded to a kidnapping call just before 1 p.m. at a home on Abner Terrace. At the scene, officers learned that a male suspect abducted an adult female and 11 year old child against their will, forcing them into a vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a black Jeep Compass with a Georgia license plate of CSL5977.
ATLANTA, GA
KFIL Radio

Rochester Traffic Victim Was A Local Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The name of the woman who was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Rochester has been released. Police Capt Casey Moilanen says 22-year-old Cynthia Gomez of Rochester died at the scene of the wreck that happened around 1:30 pm Monday on East Circle Dr. between Century Valley Rd and Silver Creek Rd. near the entrance to Quarry Hill Nature Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

NWS Preliminary Assessment Shows Taopi Hit by EF2 Twister

Taopi, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service says it appears an EF2 tornado was responsible for the severe damage in a small Mower County town last night. A team of meteorologists is still assessing the wreckage left by the storm system, but the federal agency is indicating the preliminary assessment suggests it was a tornado with winds between 110 and 135 mph that smashed through the community along Highway 56 between Adams and LeRoy about 30 miles south of Rochester.
TAOPI, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy