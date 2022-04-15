A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 26 DAYS AGO