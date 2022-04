Inside one garage in Carlton County, you won't find the usual garage items or even a car. It is the home of 'If the Dress Fits.' Inside, you'll find beautiful dresses waiting on young girls to come and pick out the one that put a sparkle in their eyes. "We've had a lot of teens leave in tears thinking they had no idea they could find a dress this nice and be able to go to prom. That's what makes it all worth wild for us," said Amy Arntson.

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 23 DAYS AGO