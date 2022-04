You can do that by roughly calculating what you owe using the handy-dandy IRS tax estimation tool. (Aim to be as accurate as possible, since if you wildly under-estimate your income, you can end up paying interest on the difference later.) This inconvenient detail aside, don’t hesitate to file an extension, especially if the idea of getting all your tax paperwork done on time is causing serious anxiety. “There’s no reason to stress about getting your taxes done by April 15,” Keats says. “Filing an extension doesn’t increase your risk of being audited, and you’re not penalized for filing an extension, as long as you’ve sent payment.”

INCOME TAX ・ 23 DAYS AGO