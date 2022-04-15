ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defending Warren G. Harding: Author considers him one of America's best presidents

The Marion Star
 3 days ago
Though beloved by Marion, many historians have considered President Warren G. Harding one of the worst presidents since the end of his time in office with his death in 1923.

However, one Texas-based political historian, Ryan Walters, considers Marion's president to be not only a good one, but one of the best.

The author and adjunct professor of American history at Collin College released "The Jazz Age President: Defending Warren G. Harding" in February, working to set the record straight on the accomplishments and legacy of Harding he believes were unfairly tarnished by political enemies after the premature death of America's 29th president.

Originally from Mississippi, Walters noted that his fascination with the Ohio-born newspaperman might seem odd to some, but he originally began to resonate with Harding's political beliefs and fiscal conservatism when in graduate school.

"I know it seems strange that a guy from the deep south is interested in a president from Ohio who has the reputation of, if not being the worst president, one of the worst presidents," he said.

Walters noticed both that much of the commentary made about Harding was from liberal academics and many historians had accepted the president's shameful legacy as a corrupt womanizer as true without challenging it.

It was while in graduate school at the University of Southern Mississippi that he began making a framework for how he would write a book defending Harding.

Years later, those drafts became "The Jazz Age President: Defending Warren G. Harding."

In the book, Walters explains the political and social upheaval that opened into Harding's presidency, highlighting Harding's accomplishments made during his shortened time in office.

"To the people of Marion, your town produced a very good president, and don’t let the historical establishment destroy his reputation," he said.

Many never learned of such accomplishments in history class because they were only taught of the well-known scandals, Walters said, addressing these scandals and exposing what he says are misunderstandings or untruths.

"I found a lot of those old attacks by leftists, liberals, Democrats, and of course he died in 1923, and that’s when those scandals starting coming out, so no one wanted to defend him,” he said.

Looking at three primary sources, including former Chief of the Secret Service Edmund Starling, Walters says there is evidence to dispute the claims he partied and hosted women in the White House.

“It’s become part of the historical story to the point where I see books now that attack Harding for affairs and different things without even citing sources,” said Walters.

As to the Teapot Dome Scandal, Walters said that former Secretary of the Interior Albert B. Fall originally had the unanimous support of the United States Senate, and Harding didn't work to hide the scandal when it surfaced.

“Harding didn’t cover anything up, he didn’t do any of that,” he said. "If Harding misjudged Albert Fall, so did every member of the U.S. Senate."

Walters explained his book is for people who want a different perspective on Harding, who want to learn of his kind and generous nature, love of animals and work to unite a country working to heal from World War I.

Though a political historian by trade, for this project, Walters explored more than Harding's political legacy and "dug into" Harding the man.

“Everyone, every man and woman, even those who hated him said, ‘you know what, he’s a good man,’” he said.

This take on the former president has earned him support from many, including historians and Harding's grand-nephew, Warren G. Harding III, who reached out to Walters to express his appreciation.

"So many people said, ‘This had to be done, and I’m glad it was you and not me,’" Walters said. "I try to look for truth and tell the story as best I can."

The story Walters tells is one of Harding combatting racial violence in Birmingham, Alabama, turning the economy around and welcoming the "Roaring Twenties," formally ending WWI and delivering on his campaign promises of a "return to normalcy."

“There’s a lot of accomplishments, foreign policy, what he did to heal the country, it’s just a shame he didn’t serve longer,” Walters said.

"It’s not the conventional story, but most of the time, the conventional stories aren’t correct.”

For more information on Ryan Walters or "The Jazz Age President: Defending Warren G. Harding," visit his website. To purchase the book from Regnery History, visit the publisher's website.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

