Former NFL Quarterback from Downingtown Takes His Talents to New Pro Football League That Debuts Tomorrow

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Former NFL quarterback Kyle Lauletta, a graduate of Downingtown East High School, is taking his talents to the newly formed United States Football League, which kicks off this weekend, writes R.J. Young for FOX Sports.

Lauletta, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft who played collegiately at the University of Richmond, spent time with five different franchises, including the Eagles, but has thrown just five passes in the NFL. He is now the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Maulers, one of eight teams in the USFL, and even helped his new coaches select his teammates.

“I got to meet Coach (Kirby Wilson) and just sat down and just talked,” said Lauletta. “Then he was like, ‘Hey, what do you think, you know, who have you played with?’ And I’ve been on five different (NFL) teams.”

While the process was not what he had expected at first, Lauletta found it to be enjoyable.

“I had no idea what my role was going to be in this whole thing,” he said. “A lot of things have been happening as we move along. But it has been cool.”

The USFL’s entire inaugural season will be played in Birmingham, Ala. The Maulers square off against the Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday at 8 PM on FOX Sports 1.

Read more about Kyle Lauletta at FOX Sports.

