From its humble beginning in 1961 to its demise in 2019, we will look back and show what kinds of aircraft the former Slovenian national flag carrier had in its fleet. Formed in 1961, as Adria Aviopromet, the fledgling airline, purchased two Douglas DC-6 aircraft from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and operated its first commercial flights with Dutch crews. At the same time, Adria pilots and cabin crew were being trained by JAT Yugoslav Airlines, the national flag carrier of what was then Yugoslavia.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO