KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - How many trees does KHS use in terms of paper each year? The answer: 100. The KHS Green Team in partnership with the non-profit Tree-Plenish, will be planting 130+ saplings in the yards of residents to offset Kearney High School’s paper usage. The event is being hosted by Kearney High School’s Green Team under the leadership of KHS students Kari Swenson and Sara Breinig. According to Green Team Advisor Alison Klein, Tree-Plenish reached out to science teachers nationwide. “As soon as I read the email, I thought this would be a great project for the Green Team,” Klein stated.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 23 DAYS AGO