Legals for April, 15 2022

No. 28492 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot 5, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land and Improvements: $462,200 Imrovements: Vacant 396 sqft cabin Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 1112 Acres: 0.815 Legal Description: Lot 1, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $477,000 Imrovements: None Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 1114 Acres: 1.212 Legal Description: Lot 16, Rogers Lake, COS #18526, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land and Improvements: $443,000 Imrovements: Vacant 384 sqft cabin Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 BID PARTICIPATION A bid packet containing an Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Form and Invitation to Purchase State Land at Public Oral Auction and General Terms & Conditions for Sale is available on DNRC's website, http://dnrc.mt.gov/cabinsitesales or from DNRC upon request. All persons wishing to participate in the auction must submit a bid deposit postmarked on or before the 5:00p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022. The bid deposit must be in the form of a certified check made payable to DNRC equal to five percent (5%) of the minimum bid indicated for that parcel and submitted with a completed Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Form. Failure to submit the bid deposit or Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Form as provided herein will prohibit participation in the auction. All Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Forms and payments must be sent to: DNRC, Attn: Seth Goodwin, PO Box 201601, 1539 Eleventh Avenue, Helena, MT 59620-1601, (406) 444-4289 or seth.goodwin2@mt.gov. TERMS OF SALE for SALE Nos. 949, 950, 1112 & 1114: 1. The minimum acceptable bids for the land and improvements are the values indicated above. 2. The parcel will be sold to the high bidder of that parcel. 3. The cabin/home site and improvements will be sold "AS IS", meaning it will be sold in its present condition. 4. In addition to the purchase price for each parcel and the purchase of the improvement, the purchaser shall also be responsible for the following costs (if applicable to that particular sale) including, but not limited to: Advertising, Appraisal, Filing Fees, Water Right Transfers, Cost of Closing. DNRC will follow all state recommendations to conduct public auctions safely for staff, participants, and public attendees. Registered bidders will be notified of any updates to the auction location and measures available to accommodate social distancing. For information on how to attend as a member of the public or for additional questions, call (406) 444-4289 or email seth.goodwin2@mt.gov. All inquiries, bid deposits, or requests for forms must be sent to: DNRC, Attn: Seth Goodwin, PO Box 201601, 1539 Eleventh Avenue, Helena, MT 59620-1601, (406) 444-4289 or seth.goodwin2@mt.gov. April 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28528 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on August 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the East door of the Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, State of Montana: Lot 259 of Happy Valley Homesites, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. MORE CORRECTLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: Lot 259 of Happy Valley Home Sites, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. More commonly known as 105 Antelope Trail, Whitefish, MT 59937. Brian G. Cahill and Kellie R. Cahill, as Grantors, conveyed said real property to Insured Titles, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for Heritage Bank, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, by Deed of Trust dated on May 11, 2007, and filed for record in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder in Flathead County, State of Montana, on May 16, 2007 as Instrument No. 200713609240, and modified pursuant to the modification recorded on August 20, 2018, as Instrument No. 201800019514, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: US Bank National Association Assignment Dated: September 29, 2010 Assignment Recorded: October 19, 2010 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201000024021 Assignee: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignment Dated: August 1, 2019 Assignment Recorded: August 6, 2019 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201900016662 All in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder for Flathead County, Montana. Jason J. Henderson is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, State of Montana, on January 25, 2022, as Instrument No. 202200002100, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to the Grantor(s) failure to make monthly payments beginning April 1, 2019, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $173,614.17, interest in the sum of $26,421.11, escrow advances of $12,260.20, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $3,653.67 for a total amount owing of $215,949.15, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 29th day of March, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Substitute Trustee 38 2nd Avenue East Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. MT10620 April 15, 22, 29, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28439 NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The GNA Pete Ridge Timber Sale is located within sections 25 and 36 of T30N - R23W on the Flathead National Forest. Approximately 8,518 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on Wednesday April 27th 2022, at 2:00 pm. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Forestry Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid opening to ensure that your bid has been received. Bids must be accompanied by a deposit of $9,153.00, representing 5% of the minimum bid value of the sale in cashier's check, certified check, bank money order or bank draft to be applied to the first sale invoice for the successful bidder. Bid bonds will be accepted and, for the successful bidder, will be closed upon execution of the Timber Sale Contract and Timber Sale Bond. The sale will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder. If the successful bidder is unable to execute the contract within 30 calendar days from the date the sale is awarded, the bid deposit will be retained by the Department as liquidated damages. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Prospective bidders can obtain the sale prospectus, sale contract and bid forms from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Forestry Division, in Missoula (406-542-4300), or the DNRC Northwestern Land Office / Kalispell Unit (406-751-2240) Visit our website at for upcoming sales and bid results. https://gna-mtdnrc.hub.arcgis.com/pages/currently-advertised-timber-sales March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28468 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR RETAIL ALL-BEVERAGES LICENSE Notice is given that on the 2nd day of March 2022, Late Than Never, LLC Sole Member: Nathan Stanton filed an application for a retail all-beverages license with the Montana Department of Revenue to be used within the Columbia Falls quota area. Residents of Flathead County and the surrounding counties may protest against the approval of the application. Each protestor is required to mail a letter that contains in legible print the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address. Each letter must be signed by the protestor. A protest petition bearing the names and signatures of persons opposing the approval of an application may not be considered as a protest. Protests may be mailed to Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805, on or before 25th day of April 2022. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28502 PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST ISSUANCE OF ONE NEW MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE EAGLE BEND HOSPITALITY LLC (, Owner(s)) has applied for one new Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 07-999-2326-002 to be operated at SCHAFER'S RESTAURANT, 279 Eagle Bend Dr, Bigfork, Flathead County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Flathead County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 07-999-2326-002 and the applicant's name EAGLE BEND HOSPITALITY LLC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before May 9, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Bigfork. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. April 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28529 NOTICE OFANNUAL SCHOOL ELECTION Notice is hereby given by the undersigned Clerk of Smith Valley School District No. 89, Flathead County, State of Montana that the Annual School Election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, by mail ballot. Ballots may be returned to the following locations, at the following times: Location Prior to Election Day: Smith Valley School, 2901 Highway 2 West, Kalispell, MT 59901 and Hours: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Location on Election Day: Smith Valley School, 2901 Highway 2 West, Kalispell, MT 59901 and Hours: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Electors will consider the following issues at the election: Two (2) Trustee(s) to be elected for a three (3) year term. A qualified registered elector who will be absent from the district during the time the election is being conducted may: a) vote in person in the election administrator's office as soon as the ballots are available and until noon the day before the ballots are scheduled to be mailed; b) make a written request, signed by the applicant and addressed to the election administrator, that the ballot be mailed to an address other than the address that appears on the registration card. The district clerk/election administrator's office is located at: Smith Valley School, 2901 Highway 2 West, Kalispell, MT 59901 If you miss this regular registration deadline (30 days prior to the election), you may still late register at the county election office. The county election office is located at: Flathead County Election Department, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, MT 59901 The late registration certificate may be exchanged for a ballot at the school election administrator's office until the close of polls on election day. The school election administrator's office is located at: Smith Valley School, 2901 Highway 2 West, Kalispell, MT 59901 DATED this 15th day of April, 2022 District Clerk: Lacy Bradford Signature: /s/ Lacy Bradford April 15, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________