Large logistics center approved for Route 44, Jobstown Road property

By Joseph P. Smith, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago
WEST DEPTFORD TWP. - Construction is scheduled to start by September on a 157,000-square-foot warehouse at Crown Point (Route 44) and Jobstown roads, using a remnant of farmland in a township manufacturing zone.

The Planning Board approved the West Deptford Logistics Center in November 2021, but the decision was not finalized until the board meeting in March.

The facility is the first project from the Eastern U.S. Region of Lovett Industrial LLC, a Texas-based corporation with a growing national presence in the warehouse and logistics sectors.

Property records show Lovett Industrial paid $5.05 million to purchase the 25.6-acre parcel in November 2020 from a Pennsylvania developer. The company has not identified a specific tenant for the center, but anticipates its completion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The warehouse will be built at the rear of the property, with the building, parking lot, and other features taking up 11.1 acres.

Wetlands and adjacent uplands making up about 14.5 acres or 57 percent of the property are being permanently preserved as open space, a corporate spokeswoman said.

“We’re very excited to be moving forward with the West Deptford Logistics Center, a project that would not have been possible without the proactive working relationship with West Deptford Township and New Jersey State Department of Environmental Protection stakeholders,” said Michael Allen, senior managing director for the Eastern U.S. Region.

“West Deptford Logistics Center will provide accessible Class-A, eCommerce logistics capacity while preserving open space and protecting wildlife habitats for decades to come,” Allen said.

The project also includes archaeological investigations, with the intent to preserve artifacts expected to date to as early as circa-1700.

According to Lovett Industrial, its interest in the West Deptford site starts with its proximity to the north-south I-295 corridor and the Philadelphia Central Business District.

Lovett Industrial was founded in Houston, Texas in 2020. The company, privately held, states it has about 7.6 million square feet of warehouses under construction or completed.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? jsmith@thedailyjournal.com or follow me on Twitter, @jpsmith-dj. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

Western Iowa Today

SWIPCO Efforts Bring $90 Million to Southwest Iowa for Flood Recovery

(Atlantic) Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has secured $90 million in federal flood recovery funds through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) CDBG Disaster Recovery programs for southwest Iowa communities. The funds from the grant are being used for property acquisition, new housing construction, and infrastructure development for new housing....
IOWA STATE
