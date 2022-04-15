Craven County District 3 commissioner race could see history made in November

Editor's note: The Sun Journal has reached out to candidates who are running in the May 17 election to participate in a candidate questionnaire.

Beatrice Smith became the first Black woman to serve on the Craven County board of commissioners, a feat that took more than 300 years to obtain.

Smith, who was first appointed to the board, is currently running to retain her seat against Craven County resident Dorothea White, who is also a Black woman. This means history could be made in November as Smith or White could become the first elected Black woman to the board of commissioners.

Currently, there are no Republican candidates running in the race for District 3 commissioner but could petition to become a write-in candidate.

The Sun Journal reached out to Smith and White to find out their thoughts on transparency, local government issues, and how to make the city a better place to live for all residents.

What District 3 candidates had to say

Are you an incumbent?

Beatrice: Yes

Dorothea: No

What is the best way for voters to contact you?

Beatrice: Home Phone: 252-633-3724. Email Address: beasmith@suddenlink.net.

Dorothea: I can be contacted via email at doro065white1@hotmail.com.

What experience do you have that makes you a good candidate?

Beatrice: I have years of experience working with the public and for the good of the people and children. Currently, I am a Craven County commissioner with a proven record of advocating for my constituents. I am a past elected member of the Craven County board of education. I was honored by the all-state board twice for my exceptional service. Other experiences include Craven County principal (17 years), principal of the year, mentor teacher, director of Every Student Succeed Act Title I Reading Program (5 years), past president of Craven County Unit - North Carolina Association of Educators, director of Youth Ministries, deaconess, steward, trustee, chair of Trustee Board, Craven Smart Start board member, Craven County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Consortium, past local president of National Association of Black Women, member and past treasurer for Pembroke Community Center, Craven Art Council and Gallery Inc. board of directors member.

Dorothea: My experiences include more than 30 years in municipal, county, and state services boards, some in leadership roles. More than 30 years retired IT professional, secretary and treasurer of Craven Pop Warner Association, MLK Committee secretary and treasurer, secretary of Craven County Voters League, NAACP, chief judge, vice-chair, secretary board of elections 5th precinct, North Carolina Democratic Women Region 10 deputy director, completed county commissioner training and various others including Order of the Eastern Star-PHA, church superintendent, historian, and teacher.

What do you read to stay informed on issues?

Beatrice: The Sun Journal, the News and Observer, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Week Update Publications, Route/Fifty connecting state and local government publications, North Carolina School of Government newsletter, Our State Magazine, North Carolina Cooperative Extension newsletter, AARP Magazine, National School Board Association.

Dorothea: I received information through in-person and virtual events, articles, Facebook, and local and national news sources.

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

Beatrice: I believe that we should always seek excellence. Excellence in local government requires transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility. This should be the core priority of our local board of commissioners, and if I am elected, I will always work toward that end. I am aware that our current board practices these core values, nevertheless, I will promote continuously and improve this practice. I will promote online and locally televised board meetings with continued citizen input on relevant matters. I will encourage the continued revision of our web pages, which provides a means for citizens to access current local government information, including expenditures, goals and priorities, practices, programs, personnel, budgets, resources, and other relevant information. I will be open to individuals contacting me personally for fact-finding if they have questions or concerns. I am aware that I may not have all answers at my fingertips, but I will always follow through and seek out the answers or direct individuals to the appropriate leadership or office or personnel. I will communicate with my constituents by attending public hearings, using community newsletters, and working with community leaders to keep the public informed. This is a high priority for me. I am a good listener and will always listen to the needs of the people I am serving and will study the issues to keep myself informed.

Dorothea: Transparency should be second nature for all elected officials when the performance of duties includes honesty, integrity, and unbiased communication.

What do you think is the most important issue for the seat you are running for, how do you want to resolve it, and what are your thoughts on how current leadership has addressed the issue?

Beatrice: I believe that the most important issue for the seat I am seeking is the recovery in Craven County, which is designed to address the ravages of severe storms, hurricanes, and the challenges and obstacles amidst the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. Many communities in my district are still grappling with recovery, including loss of homes, dealing with family health issues, childcare, finding jobs that will provide adequate income to support their, families, students’ loss of education due to school closings, online learning, and lack of internet service. This issue has been ongoing, and I will need to work with county management and with other county commissioners to resolve this issue. It will not be resolved overnight, however, it can and must be resolved. As we continue to study, repair, replace, update, and enhance the property and lives of constituents, my goal is to take current efforts a step further. I would like to see additional plans and goals which may mean stepping outside the box to tap resources and provide services to communities that may not fit within current guidelines in order to support all communities. I am not advocating the breaking of any laws, but when possible, I would an adjustment to the policies and guidelines to make them work for the people. I think it would be amazing if no community was left behind and this is my goal. Craven County Commissioners are addressing the issues of resiliency and recovery by expanding broadband which provides and, or improves internet throughout the county, making great progress in economic development projects that have brought in nearly 183 million dollars and over 130 jobs. The county has provided support to industry needs by funding initiatives such as the Volt Center and investments in Craven County. The commissioners were instrumental in the purchase of the near closing of Hatteras Yachts by White River Marine, saving hundreds of jobs and will provide hundreds more in the near future.

Dorothea: I believe there are countless opportunities requiring skillsets necessary to provide “Today’s Challenges with Tomorrow’s Solutions". This strength will enhance and secure a dynamic future for our county. One of the most important issues in this county is relevance. This issue is best resolved by pertinent information examination before community action that is timely shared. “