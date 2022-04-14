ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A new expanded edition of The Churchills by Celia and John Lee

hillsdale.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelia & John Lee, The Churchills: A Family Portrait. London: Lume Books, 2021. Paperback, $16.99, Kindle $3.99. Celia and John Lee are, respectively, biographers of Lady Jean Hamilton and Sir Ian Hamilton, well known friends and associates of the Churchill Family. The Churchills is a revised version of their 2010 account...

winstonchurchill.hillsdale.edu

