ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Wanted assault suspect caught after injuring Fargo police officers

By Don Haney
froggyweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – Two Fargo police officers were hurt as they investigated a vehicle in the 2200 block of 12th Ave....

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

29-Year-Old From Esko Arrested In Connection With St. Louis County Shooting

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Louis County authorities say they’re investigating after a man was apparently shot multiple times last weekend. The shooting reportedly happened at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Responding deputies were called to the area of Interstate 35, just north of Midway Road. There they found a man limping on the side of the highway, with apparent gunshot wounds to both of his legs. The victim was said to be uncooperative with investigators. Eventually, deputies determined the shooting had happened near Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road in Midway Township. They found six shell casings and another bullet. The 39-year-old victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Police say they have arrested a 29-year-old from Esko, Minnesota in connection with the case. They said that there’s no threat to the public.
ESKO, MN
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kfgo
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
KFYR-TV

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping, authorities said. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota. The incident was reported around 10:30 Friday night.
EDGELEY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Moorhead bust nets drugs and arrests

Two Moorhead residents face drug charges after a traffic stop on I-94 this week. Moorhead police arrested 40-year old David Keen-Jr and 25-year old Samantha Riggles. During the course of the investigation it was determined the pair were frequently traveling to the Minneapolis area to pick up shipments of drugs. Officers found approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 222 suspected fentanyl pills, and approximately two pounds of suspected marijuana. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be $20,000.
MOORHEAD, MN
Bring Me The News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
BACKUS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy