Jefferson students host fundraiser for orphans in Ukraine

It's half an hour the start of the school day at Jefferson Elementary.

Most students have yet to even arrive for the day and already Evonne Jenkins' classroom is buzzing with activity. One student is attempting to move a desk into the hallway, two others are gathering up packs of pencils. Amidst the frenzy, a student walks in holding high a $20 bill proclaiming "We made our goal," before pitching in to help.

For a week and a half Jenkins' fourth graders have been selling pencils and pencil tops to their peers with the goal of raising $1,000 for an orphanage in Ukraine.

With that $20 bill - a donation from the student's grandmother - Jenkins' students have raised $1,000 for kids like them half a world away. By the end of the morning, they would raise a total of $1,160.

"We talk about current events periodically, and the kids know about the situation in Ukraine," said Jenkins.

Those talks just happened to start after her class finished reading "Number the Stars," a children's novel about the escape of a family of Jews from Copenhagen, Denmark, during World War II.

Students said the book helped them empathize with young people fleeing their homes during an invasion and decided they needed to help.

"They are our age and have it so much worse than us. It made me want to help them out," said Olivia Russell.

Jenkins said she was able to contact someone connected to a Ukrainian orphanage through a mutual acquaintance.

Once everyone was on board with the plan, she purchased large packs of pencils and pencil toppers for her students to open and sell for $1 each. Each morning before school, students arrive early to set up shop in the school lobby, where parents drop their kids off every morning, and near the bus riders entrance to the school.

"They do pretty much everything. They sell it, they give change. I just buy the pencils," said Jenkins.

"We wanted to do this because they are having a hard time in Ukraine. We want to help the kids like us," said Emerson Lowery.

The effort has attracted a fair bit of community support. School board members, district administrators and community members have all contributed. Students wrote letters to local representatives including North Carolina Rep. Kelly Hastings and State Senator Ted Alexander, both of whom made trips to Jefferson to meet the students and make donations to the fundraiser.

On Friday, Alexander returned to the school to give the class a North Carolina flag previously flown over the capitol building in Raleigh to send with their donation to the orphanage.

"I think this is a great idea on so many levels," said Alexander of the fundraiser. "It's teaching them to care about others. They are learning about money and selling. I can't think of a better word for it - this was a pretty moxy thing to do. I'm thrilled and excited they hit their goal."

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.