Fishkill, NY

Fishkill shooting: Grand jury to review February incident with questions still unanswered

By Mike Randall, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNROw_0fA88Eea00

A Dutchess County grand jury will be asked to investigate the Feb. 27 shooting of a man and woman during a struggle with Fishkill town police officers who responded to a domestic dispute.

Much remains unknown about the incident in which two were shot, a man who was later arrested and a woman who police said was trying to intervene. Town police declined to respond to inquiries and state police, which investigated the incident, provided a conflicting account.

Matthew Weishaupt, chief assistant district attorney for the county, said the grand jury will determine all the facts and circumstances, including how many police officers fired their weapons and who was responsible for shooting the woman.

According to a state police report at the time, Fishkill town police Sgt. Gerald Cocozza and officers Joseph DiPalma and John Hurtado responded to the domestic incident at the Views at Rocky Glen apartment complex off Route 52 around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Police said the suspect, Michael Becerril, 29, had a knife and refused police orders to drop it. Fishkill police officers used a stun gun to try to stop Becerril, but it was ineffective, state police said. Fishkill police then shot Becerril during a struggle in which he grabbed one of the officers guns, according to state police.

Becerril was flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla in critical condition.

He recovered and is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $250,000 secured bond or $500,000 unsecured bond, according to the Dutchess County Jail.

A 30-year-old woman also was shot while attempting to intervene, according to state police, who initially said she was shot by Fishkill police. A state police spokesperson later recanted that statement and said that was still under investigation.

Fishkill has also not said if any of the officers remain on active duty.

Weishaupt said a grand jury date has not been set yet, "but we are moving toward a presentation." He said he could not comment further on what will be presented.

Becerril was represented at his arraignment by the Dutchess County Public Defender's Office, which said he has since retained private counsel. The identity of his lawyer could not be obtained as of Thursday afternoon.

Long Island Expressway Stretch Closed In Suffolk

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is temporarily closed late Monday morning, April 11. The lanes are closed on the eastbound side at Exit 64 for a bridge inspection, Suffolk County Police said, noting motorists should use alternate routes. Earlier in the morning, two lanes were closed at Exit...
