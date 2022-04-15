Sunny and cooler wrap to the week

The best we can do for a high this upcoming week is about 50 degrees and most of the time, it will be colder than that. Our normal high for this week is near 45 degrees, so I would say we’ll average near or below that over the next 7 days. Today, we have the chance for a shower with highs near that 50 degree mark, then it’s downhill from here. Tuesday and especially Wednesday will be rainy days with highs in the lower-40s at best both days. Thursday even looks to be a struggle to reach 40 degrees and some snowflakes could mix in with the rain as well. Friday through Sunday don’t really improve, with those highs remaining in the upper-30s and 40s. Although the sun should sneak through at times, more clouds than sun are favored for the weekend. I didn’t include it in the 7-Day Forecast graphic, but there are some low rain or snow chances to watch out for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO