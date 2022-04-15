ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and cooler wrap to the week

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooler weather will be moving in to end the week. A cold front will push offshore this morning, and cooler, drier air will move in. Plenty of sunshine today, but it will...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Sunny skies and record-breaking temperatures this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After some rain Saturday and Sunday, Kern County is looking at sunny skies all week long. Not only will it be clear but record temperatures are headed into the area by Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s record is 86 set in 1926, and Thursday’s record is 87 set in 1926. Temperatures are […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KATC News

Sunny skies will continue into next week

A quiet forecast continues on Thursday with an abundance of sunshine across the area which will last into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 70s through the afternoon after a chilly start to the day, and a slow warming pattern will continue into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, storms, then cooler temps to end the week

Wednesday: Showers, PM storms possible, windy, high 69. The day starts off calm, with light wind speeds and just plenty of cloud cover. But by late morning, light rain showers move in. We will see scattered showers on and off throughout the day, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 50s to the north and low 60s to the south.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT

Cooler temperatures returning late week

Temperatures will continue to warm through the day on Wednesday! We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s and even low 90s in some portions of the area. If you are outside, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!. The ridge of high pressure sitting...
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

It will feel like Spring Sunday, but trending cooler this week, then rain

Official Spring arrives 11:33 a.m. Sunday, March 19th, 2022, and Mother Nature will cooperate with sunshine. However, clouds will fill back in by afternoon, with just the chance of a passing sprinkle. Reinforcing spokes of cooler air may kick up another band of showers Sunday night. Other than that, it'll...
ENVIRONMENT
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan weather: Cooler and wetter weather this week

The best we can do for a high this upcoming week is about 50 degrees and most of the time, it will be colder than that. Our normal high for this week is near 45 degrees, so I would say we’ll average near or below that over the next 7 days. Today, we have the chance for a shower with highs near that 50 degree mark, then it’s downhill from here. Tuesday and especially Wednesday will be rainy days with highs in the lower-40s at best both days. Thursday even looks to be a struggle to reach 40 degrees and some snowflakes could mix in with the rain as well. Friday through Sunday don’t really improve, with those highs remaining in the upper-30s and 40s. Although the sun should sneak through at times, more clouds than sun are favored for the weekend. I didn’t include it in the 7-Day Forecast graphic, but there are some low rain or snow chances to watch out for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOMU

Forecast: Cooler Sunday before a roller coaster week

Sunday is likely going to be cooler than Saturday was; cloudier too. In fact, much of the next week will be overwhelmingly cloudy. Temperatures are going to start off near 30º in the morning. This would create a frost. You'll want to bring plants indoors or cover them up if they have already started to grow this season.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Sunny & breezy today, rain later this week

Another day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running slightly warmer than average for the afternoon. The average high for this time of year is still in the upper 40s and today we will top out in the low to mid 50s. We will still have to deal with the gusty winds today. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Sunny First Day of Spring! Warm Up with Storms This Week…

As of 7AM Sunday- Happy first day of Spring! Today will be great for outdoor plans. Expect sunshine all day long with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow will be very chilly though…Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, so be sure to bundle up when leaving for work.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy