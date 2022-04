Stray Kids are at an inexplicably odd moment in their career. Call it the in-between phase: too big to be discredited, not yet at their peak. Their star is rising at a rapid pace. Within the last two years, they've experienced a tremendous amount of growth, and now their latest EP, ODDINARY, which arrived on March 18, is on track to sell close to a million units in its first week and earn the Korean group its first entry on the Billboard 200 albums chart — where it's likely to bow close to the top.

MUSIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO