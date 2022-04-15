FedEx Mass Shooting Victim's family Honors Mother and Grandmother Amarjeet Johal

INDIANAPOLIS — The hurt from the FedEx mass shooting still radiates through the Sikh community, including Amarjeet Johal's family.

One year after this tragedy, they're reflecting on the memory she leaves behind and the changes they want to see made moving forward.

Amarjeet's family describes her as a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister.

Someone whose absence will never be filled.

“They're not going to know the hole that we have… and it can't ever be filled,” said her son Narinder Johal.

"You lose a body part and your handicapped," he said. "That's what we are."

Narinder lost a piece of his heart on April 15, when the FedEx mass shooter took his mother's life. He said, "(she was the ) Greatest person ever… yeah."

Komal Chohan said she now has a void too because Amarjeet was more than just her relative.

"She represents like every mom, every grandma, that is so actively involved in the lives of their children and their grandchildren,” said Komal.

Pictures and home videos shared by family members show Amarjeet's prioritized her friends, community and most importantly, her family.

Chohan cooked and made everyone feel welcomed. Amarjeet woke up early just to see her grand baby's off to school. Then on that Thursday in April, she worked her usual shift.

It was her 66th birthday, on April 13. Her granddaughter's birthday was that Friday, April 16.

One year later, and the loss still brings tears to her family's eyes.

Narinder said, "She put up a big fight for our life to raise us… and it was our turn. And we just didn't have enough time."

Her kids gladly took care of her. She didn't need to work, but Narinder said her free time was stolen. Narinder said Amarjeet thought working at FedEx was a flexible way to keep busy and socialize.

At the time of the shooting, at least eight of their family members were inside working at 8951 Mirabel Road.

Now, Amarjeet's family say's they've joined a club no one wants to be a part of - of people that are often forgotten.

"Frustrated and like invisible, right. Like frustrated because it feels like the only people that ever advocate to deal with fun violence are the families that are affected and everybody else is gone,” said Komal

She said something must change. Komal believes the shooter's mother tried to get her son help, hoping the red flag law would work.

"Everybody's question is who are these laws being applied to, if they're not being applied in this situation?” said Komal.

For Amarjeet's family, employee safety fell short. "They've got security there behind the gate, to protect the merchandise," Komal said "There's no like security to enter into the actual facility."

Narinder said it's not about guns.

"I'm a gun owner, you know. But guns they're there to protect you, not to hurt somebody else,” said Narinder.

One year later, it's about making sure others don't lose a piece of their heart too, in a senseless mass shooting.

Narinder said, "I don't care about what people say, I just want people to learn… hey… don't hurt other people's family."

