Don’t get your hopes up for a spring black bear hunt in the state of Washington. The Fish and Wildlife Commission just voted against it. We have got some pretty big news for all of you Washington residents, bear hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts out there. The state recently voted down a 2022 spring bear-hunting season proposal. According to a recent press release put out by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 on Saturday against the proposal.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO