The idea for influencer marketing software product Buzzbassador was born from the same thing all great startups are: a problem. As college students in the MSU Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach, Calvin Waddy, Shelby Baldwin and Brandon Johns’ first entrepreneurial venture was an online apparel store that — to their surprise — quickly found traction, selling to over 9,000 customers worldwide. Their recipe for success included one main ingredient: influencer marketing, a booming advertising method where brands promote their products through social media users with a significant audience of engaged followers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 24 DAYS AGO