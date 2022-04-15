NFL Draft Profile: Aqeel Glass

Aqeel Glass is looking to do what no HBCU quarterback has done in over 15 years — hear his name called at the NFL Draft.



After a prolific career at Alabama A&M, Glass is hoping he can break through the ceiling that has stopped many careers.



Glass earned the starting spot at Alabama A&M as a freshman under James Spady back in 2017 and didn’t give it up the rest of his career. The 6’5 St. Louis native re-wrote the Alabama A&M record books and finished with one of the most prolific careers in SWAC and FCS football history.

Playing under the tutelage of head coach Connell Maynor, offensive coordinator Duane Taylor and quarterbacks coach Jason Mai, Glass finished his career with 12,136 yards passing and 109 passing touchdowns. His yardage total ranks 14th all-time in FCS football and his touchdown total has him tied for 11th all-time in the subdivision.



Aqeel Glass saved his best for last in 2021, leading AAMU to a SWAC title in the abbreviated spring season and capping off the fall season as the SWAC Offensive Player of The Year in both spring and fall seasons. He also claimed the Deacon Jones Trophy, given by the Black College Football Hall of Fame to its top player in HBCU football.



Glass’ arm strength has always been solid, and his accuracy has improved since his arrival at AAMU. He also has prototypical NFL quarterback size as well. Level of competition is something that scouts love to question with FCS players, particularly from HBCUs. And while he is far from stoic in the passing lanes and has made plays with his feet at times, the fact that he’s not uber athletic is considered a minus.

Aqeel Glass Career Accomplishments

Ranks T-11 th in Career FCS Passing Touchdowns (109)

Ranks 14 th in Career FCS Passing Yardage (12,136)

Fall 2021 Stats Perform FCS Third-Team All-American

Fall 2021 BOXTOROW National Player of the Year

Fall 2021 BOXTOROW First-Team All-American

Fall 2021 Walter Payton Award Finalist (9-of-25)

Fall 2021 SWAC Player of the Year

Fall 2021 All-SWAC First-Team

Fall 2021 SWAC Player of the Week ( Sept. 6 , Nov. 15 , Nov. 22 )

Fall 2021 BOXTOROW National Player of the Week

Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl Selection (First Ever Selection)

Fall 2021 Deacon Jones Award Watch List

2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

2021 CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Watch List

Fall 2021 BOXTOROW Preseason All-American

Fall 2021 SWAC Preseason Player of the Year

Fall 2021 Preseason All-SWAC First-Team

Spring 2021 Deacon Jones Award Winner (Black College Football Player of the Year)

Member of Spring 2021 HBCU National Champion

Member of Spring 2021 SWAC Champions

Member of Spring 2021 East Division Champions

Spring 2021 BOXTOROW National Player of the Year

Spring 2021 BOXTOROW First-Team All-American

Spring 2021 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year

Spring 2021 All-SWAC First-Team

Spring 2021 SWAC Offensive Player of the Week ( 4/12 , 4/20 )

Spring 2021 Walter Payton Award Finalists (16-of-25)

Spring 2021 Stats Perform FCS National Player of the Week (4/12)

Spring 2021 BOXTOROW National Player of the Week (4/12)

Spring 2021 SWAC Preseason Player of the Year

Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC First-Team

Spring 2021 Phil Steele All-SWAC Second-Team (Released in 2020)

2019 All-SWAC Second-Team

2019 SWAC Offensive Player of the Week (10/7)

2019 Deacon Jones Award Watch List

2019 SWAC Preseason All-SWAC Second-Team

2018 All-SWAC Second-Team

2018 BOXTOROW National Player of the Week (10/29)

2017 College Sports Madness SWAC Offensive Player of the Week (10/1)

2017 SWAC Newcomer of the Week (9/25)

The post NFL Draft Profile: Aqeel Glass appeared first on HBCU Gameday .