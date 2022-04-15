ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State basketball adds pair of guards from transfer portal

 3 days ago

Penn State football just added a big piece to its defensive line in the transfer portal, but Thursday’s transfer portal headlines centered on the men’s basketball program. Micah Shrewsberry managed to work the transfer portal to pad the depth on his roster for the 2022-23 season with the addition of two guards from the transfer portal.

Camren Wynter and Andrew Funk each announced their commitment to Penn State as their transfer destination from their respective schools. Wynter will come to Penn State after being the leading scorer for Drexel. Funk was also his team’s leading scorer, doing so for Bucknell. Wynter averaged 15.8 points per game last season, while Funk led the Bison with 17.8 ppg.

Both players will have one season of eligibility left at their disposal, giving Penn State a pair of experienced and veteran guards to rely on in the upcoming season. Penn State needed that after losing Sam Sessoms in the transfer portal. Sessoms has not announced where he will be moving just yet.

Penn State’s latest transfer portal additions bring Shrewsberry’s program to the roster limit of 13 scholarship players.

